HCFCs Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Global HCFCs Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons, commonly known as HCFCs, are a group of man-made compounds containing hydrogen, chlorine, fluorine and carbon. They are not found anywhere in nature. HCFC production began to take off after countries agreed to phase out the use of CFCs in the 1980s, which were found to be destroying the ozone layer. Like CFCs, HCFCs are used for refrigeration, aerosol propellants, foam manufacture and air conditioning.

While many HCFCs are in the list of controlled substances, only HCFC-22, -123, -124, -141b and -142b bare consumed in significant quantities.

This report studies the HCFCs Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast.

Scope of the Report:

HCFCs downstream is wide, the major fields are air-condition, refrigerator blowing, agent chemical intermediate material, etc. In recent years, due to damage to the environment freon achilles heel, the EU implemented a policy of air condition without fluoride in early 2004, especially in USA and Europe. So the production of HCFCs reduces year by year. Currently, the international fluoride ban has become China’s largest air-conditioning outlet green barriers.

As overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world in the past few years, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. In addition, in the world market of HCFCs, supply has been large in the past few years.

The worldwide market for HCFCs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -6.5% over the next five years, will reach 550 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the HCFCs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DAIKIN

Navin Fluorine International (NFIL)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL)

Chemours

Arkema

Dongyue Group

Zhejiang Juhua

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Sanmei

3F

Yingpeng Chemicals

Zhejiang Linhai Liming Chemical

Bluestar Green Technology

Shandong Yuean Chemical

Zhengjiang Yonghe Refrigerant

China Fluoro Technology

Zhejiang Lantian Environmental Protection Hi-Tech

Zhejiang Weihua Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

HCFC-22

HCFC-141b

HCFC-142b

HCFC-123

HCFC-124

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

For Ozone-depleting Substances (Refrigerant)

As Chemical Intermediate Material

Highlights of the Global HCFCs report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the HCFCs market
An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
Market segmentation up to the second or third level
Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
Important changes in market dynamics
Emerging niche segments and regional markets
Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
Market shares and strategies of key players

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global HCFCs market.

Chapter 1, to describe HCFCs Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of HCFCs , with sales, revenue, and price of HCFCs , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of HCFCs for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, HCFCs market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe HCFCs sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

