Industrial Pails Market to Witness Healthy Growth; to Register Fastest Growth through (2017 – 2026)

Pail is essentially a cylindrical container used in various industrial applications for the purpose of transportation or shipping. These containers have either slanted sides or straight sides with a bail or handle and lids. Industrial pails come in different sizes depending upon the amount of material they are intended to carry.

Moreover, various materials are used to manufacture industrial pails basis the nature of goods they transport and the industry they are being used for. For example, a chemical processing firm would use steel pails or even plastic pails depending upon the type of chemical to be transported or shipped. Industrial pails are generally used to ship liquid or semi liquid industrial products. Manufacturers are focusing on cost effective and efficient packaging solutions with a view to overcome challenges associated with spillage and damage.

XploreMR has done an extensive research on industrial pails revealing the current market scenario and their adoption across various industries. Moreover, the research also focuses on the future prospects in the global market for industrial pails. Various developments and key trends are covered in the research report on industrial pails that have an influence on the global market’s growth.

Various aspects impacting growth and adoption of industrial pails have been covered in the research study. Based on these factors and their respective magnitudes across various regions in the globe, a future market projection on each segment ad sub segment of the market is presented that can assist the reader in slating key strategies and decide on future steps to expand their footprint at a global level.

This XploreMR report on global industrial pails market forecasts that the global industrial pails market will touch a valuation of nearly US$ 9,300 Mn in the year 2026 and exhibit a moderate CAGR during the period of assessment.

APEJ Market Set to Dominate the Global Industrial Pails Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in APEJ is set to dominate the global industrial pails market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the period of assessment. APEJ industrial pails market is the most attractive market, growing at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

High Density Polyethylene Material Type Segment to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 950 Mn in 2026

As per the forecast of XploreMR, the high density polyethylene material type segment is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 950 Mn by the end of 2026. This represents a moderate CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2026. The high density polyethylene material type segment was expected to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the material type category by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2026.

1 Gal Capacity Segment to Exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% During the Assessment Period

As per the forecast of XploreMR, the 1 Gal capacity segment is slated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 1,900 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a CAGR of 4.3% during the period of assessment from 2017 till the year 2026. The 1 Gal capacity segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026. The 1 Gal capacity segment was expected to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the capacity category by the year 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles the companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global industrial pails market through 2026, which include SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co., Grief Inc., Mauser Group B.V., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, Industrial Container Services, Delta Containers Direct Limited, FDL Packaging Group, Fibrestar Drums Ltd and Sonoco.

