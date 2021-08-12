Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market Opportunities, Competitive Benchmarking, Company Market Shares And Market Forecasts By 2026

Infectious diseases are usually caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. These diseases are transmitted from one individual to the other through direct or indirect contact. Anti-infective drugs inhibit the growth of such diseases. These drugs act through a mechanism of host defense system which directly targets the causative agent. Infectious diseases such as malaria, HIV, tuberculosis, influenza, hepatitis A, and hepatitis C are the major diseases causing majority of deaths in the world. Infectious diseases are caused due to poor sanitation and inadequate or improper personal hygiene. Anti-infective drugs are used to inhibit or prevent the growth of disease-causing agents. Antibacterial, antifungal, antiparasitic, and antiviral drugs are some of the anti-infective drugs used for the treatment of infectious diseases.

Major driving factors of the global infectious disease therapeutics market are favorable reimbursement policies for infectious diseases, increasing incidence of infectious diseases, escalating consumption of anti-microbial direct acting drugs, growing geriatric population, rising awareness among population, upsurge in government investment into healthcare to eradicate infectious diseases, and also growing number of people affected with cancer which weakens the immunity system, thereby attracting various infectious diseases. However, expiration of patent for branded drugs is anticipated to increase the use of generic low-quality drugs which is a major restraining factor of the growth of the global infectious disease therapeutic market.

The global infectious disease therapeutics market can be segmented into mode of treatment, by target organism, by infection type, by distribution channel, and by geography. By mode of treatment, the global infectious diseases therapeutics market can be categorized into drugs and vaccines. The drugs segment can be further classified into oral, topical, injection, and other. By target organism, the global infectious diseases market can be divided into anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, antiviral, anti-parasitic, and others. According to infection type, the global infectious disease therapeutics market can be classified into HIV/AIDS, influenza, hepatitis, malaria, tuberculosis, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global infectious disease therapeutics market can be bifurcated into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others. By geography, the global infectious disease therapeutics market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of mode of treatment, the drugs segment dominates the global infectious disease therapeutic market. By target organism, segment the anti-viral and anti-bacterial segments dominate the global infectious disease therapeutics market. Based on infection type, increasing prevalence of all diseases dominates the growth of the market. The incidence of infectious diseases varies according to age and race.

In terms of geography, the global infectious diseases therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe dominate the global infectious disease therapeutics market. Presence of a large number of pharmaceutical manufacturers, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising healthcare expenditure with increasing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle drive the growth of the global infectious disease therapeutics market in these two regions.

Rising incidence of infectious diseases due to poor sanitary facilities, large population, and increasing investment by healthcare companies for adequate availability of drugs are the major factors driving the growth of the infectious disease therapeutics market in Asia Pacific. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are the emerging markets for infectious disease therapeutics due to the large patient pool and rising awareness regarding healthcare in the regions.

Top players operating in the global infectious disease therapeutics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, AbbVie, Inc., Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cubist, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, and others.

