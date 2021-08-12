Inflammatory Skin Diseases Market 2018 Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Inflammatory Skin Diseases Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018” to its huge collection of research reports.

Inflammatory Skin Diseases Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018

Summary

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for inflammatory skin disorders and comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for acne vulgaris, rosacea and chronic urticaria (also known as hives). It also features dormant and discontinued products.

Acne vulgaris is a chronic skin disease involving blockage and inflammation of pilosebaceous follicles. Symptoms include crusting of skin bumps, cysts, papules (small red bumps), scarring of the skin and redness around the skin eruptions. There are 60 products in development for this indication, and companies operating in this space include Cassiopea and Elorac.

Rosacea is a chronic and potentially life-disruptive disorder primarily of the facial skin, often characterized by flare-ups and remissions. Symptoms include frequent redness of the face, or flushing, small, red lines under the skin, a swollen nose and thick skin, usually on the forehead, chin, and cheeks. There are 18 products in development for this indication, and companies operating in this space include Dermata Therapeutics and Promius Pharma.

Chronic urticaria, also known as hives, are an outbreak of swollen, pale red bumps, patches, or welts on the skin that appear suddenly either as a result of allergies, or for other reasons. The main symptom is itchy rashes. There are 17 products in development for this indication, and companies operating in this space include GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for inflammatory skin disorders include cytokines, ribosomal RNA and retinoic acid receptors.

