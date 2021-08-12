Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market 2019-2024 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Cisco Systems, Octonion, Kaa IoT, NEC, Honeywell, Novire and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market



Logistics companies invest in automation to increase efficiency, speed, and optimization & timing of the services, thus increasing revenue and customer satisfaction. From a range of rapid high-tech evolutions and in a progressively digital environment where automationis affecting the entire industry, most of the board members of transport & logistics companies appreciate IoT solutions (tooptimize production,engage with customers, and operations) as key areas ofinvestment.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

The key manufacturers covered in this report

Cisco Systems Inc.

Octonion SA

Kaa IoT Technologies

NEC Corporation

Honeywell International

Novire Technologies

SAP SE

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

BICS SA/NV

Amazon Web Services

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

PTC Inc.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3853685-global-internet-of-things-iot-in-logistics-market

Segmentation by product type:

Traffic and Fleet Management

Resource and Energy Monitoring

Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)



Segmentation by application:

Fleet

Warehouse

Freight

Yard/ Dock

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3853685-global-internet-of-things-iot-in-logistics-market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)