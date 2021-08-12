Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Market 2019-2024 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Intel, SAP, Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, PTC, Google and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The Internet of Things is the network of devices such as vehicles, and home appliances that contain electronics, software, actuators, and connectivity which allows these things to connect, interact and exchange data. The Internet of Things is in its growing stage. This can be attributed to the fact that there has been a development of wireless networking technologies, increase in cloud platform adoption, advent of advanced data analytics and data processing, reduction in cost of connected device . The concept of IoT has revolutionized the way organizations across industry verticals interact with their customers. IoT helps organizations in increasing operational efficiency and optimizing business outcomes.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Internet of Things (IoT) Networks market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the Internet of Things (IoT) Networks value generated from the sales of the following segments:

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM

PTC Inc.

Google Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Amazon Web Services Inc

Bosch Software Innovation GmbH

General Electric

Segmentation by product type:

Software solution

Platform



Segmentation by application:

Building And Home Automation

Smart Energy and Utilities

Smart Manufacturing

Connected Logistics

Smart Retail

Smart Mobility and Transportation

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Internet of Things (IoT) Networks market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Internet of Things (IoT) Networks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Internet of Things (IoT) Networks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

