Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Market 2019-2024 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Intel, SAP, Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, PTC, Google and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Market
The Internet of Things is the network of devices such as vehicles, and home appliances that contain electronics, software, actuators, and connectivity which allows these things to connect, interact and exchange data. The Internet of Things is in its growing stage. This can be attributed to the fact that there has been a development of wireless networking technologies, increase in cloud platform adoption, advent of advanced data analytics and data processing, reduction in cost of connected device . The concept of IoT has revolutionized the way organizations across industry verticals interact with their customers. IoT helps organizations in increasing operational efficiency and optimizing business outcomes.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Internet of Things (IoT) Networks market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the Internet of Things (IoT) Networks value generated from the sales of the following segments:
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Intel Corporation
SAP SE
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
IBM
PTC Inc.
Google Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Amazon Web Services Inc
Bosch Software Innovation GmbH
General Electric
Segmentation by product type:
Software solution
Platform
Segmentation by application:
Building And Home Automation
Smart Energy and Utilities
Smart Manufacturing
Connected Logistics
Smart Retail
Smart Mobility and Transportation
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Internet of Things (IoT) Networks market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Internet of Things (IoT) Networks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Internet of Things (IoT) Networks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
