Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The classification of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices includes Multidose and Uni/bidose, and the proportion of Multidose in 2017 is about 85%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored, with market size of 340 million USD in 2017 and will be 770 million USD in 2025. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices. North America region is the largest consumer of Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices, with a market share nearly 43% in 2017.

Europe also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 270 million USD in 2017, enjoying sales market share nearly 34% in 2017.The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

The worldwide market for Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% over the next five years, will reach 1420 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BD

AptarGroup

3M

Teleflex

H＆T Presspart

Bespak

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Multidose

Uni/bidose

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal Use

Hospital Use

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Multidose

1.2.2 Uni/bidose

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Personal Use

1.3.2 Hospital Use

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BD

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BD Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 AptarGroup

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AptarGroup Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 3M

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 3M Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Teleflex

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Teleflex Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 H＆T Presspart

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 H＆T Presspart Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Bespak

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Bespak Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

