IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market to reach a market value of US$ 34.1 Bn by 2024.

The need for enhanced security and monitoring in organizations across the globe are the major factors driving the IT infrastructure monitoring market. However, factors such as security concerns among the users, especially for solutions requiring public connectivity and security, is expected to hinder growth of the global IT infrastructure monitoring market. For instance, in case of a cloud network monitoring solution, trust is needed to be placed on the cloud provider. Cloud-based solutions have a wider attack surface, as compared to in-house network monitoring solutions, which can be disconnected from the public network.

The global IT infrastructure monitoring market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of revenue from 2016 to 2024, to reach a market value of US$ 34.1 Bn by 2024.

The IT infrastructure monitoring market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America IT infrastructure monitoring market is expected to be the highest contributor to the overall global IT Infrastructure monitoring market in terms of value share, followed by Europe, by 2016 end. The Latin America IT infrastructure monitoring market is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period (2016–2024). Growth of the North America IT infrastructure monitoring market is primarily attributed to government support to increase IT spending. For instance, the U.S. government is spending more on shared services and cloud services for IT needs, thus reducing expenditure on in-house IT solutions. This is expected to have adverse effect on on-premise IT infrastructure monitoring solution segment growth. Latin America IT infrastructure monitoring market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% in terms of value over the forecast period (2016-2024).

The report provides detailed information about various market trends and offers analysis and insights about the potential of the IT infrastructure monitoring market globally. Furthermore, the IT infrastructure monitoring market is segmented on the basis of type into software and service. The software segment is sub segmented into bundled software and individual software, whereas service segment is sub-segmented into consulting, integration & implementation, and other service.

The service type segment is expected to be the highest contributor to the IT infrastructure monitoring market in terms of value share by 2016 end, while software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the overall market over the forecast period. The software segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

On the basis of the deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud/hosted. The cloud/hosted segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. However, the on premise segment accounted for highest revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.