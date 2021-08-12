Lauric Acid Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “lauric acid Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “lauric acid Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The lauric acid Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Lauric acid, also properly known as dodecanoic acid, is a saturated fatty acid commonly found in coconut and palm oils, as well as in milk. Appearing as a white, powdery substance, its main use in manufacturing is as an ingredient in soaps and shampoos. Infants consume it during breastfeeding, and children, teens and adults ingest it by eating the fruits and oils that contain it. Research suggests it can have multiple health benefits because of its antimicrobial properties, but more studies are necessary to confirm initial results.

The global sales volume of lauric acid increases to 466 K MT in 2016 from 416 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 1.9%. In 2016, the global lauric acid market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 52.8% of global lauric acid sales volume. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 21.7% global Share, followed by North America (16.2%).

The global lauric acid market that was valued at 549 Million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 552 Million USD by the end of 2016.

Lauric acid downstream is wide and recently lauric acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Coatings, Household Chemicals and Other Applications. Globally, the lauric acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for Household Chemicals and Coatings which account for nearly 88% of total downstream consumption of lauric acid in global in 2016.

Based on types of lauric acid available in the market, the report segments the market into ≥99% Lauric Acid, 98-99% Lauric Acid, 70-75% Lauric Acid, Other Lauric Acid (92%, 85%, etc.). The market for ≥99% Lauric Acid and 98-99% Lauric Acid accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their high purity.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Malaysia, Indonesia, India, etc., are the leaders in the international market of lauric acid. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field at present.

At present, the major manufacturers of lauric acid are Wilmar, KLK OLEO, IOI Oleochemicals, Musim Mas, Oleon, KAO, Permata Hijau, Pacific Oleochemicals, PT.Cisadane Raya and Emery, etc. The top five of them is holding about 60% sales market share in 2016.

The global Lauric Acid market is valued at 580 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lauric Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lauric Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3733879-global-lauric-acid-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wilmar

KLK OLEO

IOI Oleochemicals

Musim Mas

Oleon

KAO

Permata Hijau

Pacific Oleochemicals

PT.Cisadane Raya

Emery

PT.SUMI ASIH

Bakrie Group

SOCI

Godrej Industries

AAK AB

VVF

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

≥99% Lauric Acid

98-99% Lauric Acid

70-75% Lauric Acid

Other Lauric Acid (92%, 85%, etc.)

Segment by Application

Coating

Household Chemicals

Others

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3733879-global-lauric-acid-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Lauric Acid Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lauric Acid

1.2 Lauric Acid Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lauric Acid Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 ≥99% Lauric Acid

1.2.3 98-99% Lauric Acid

1.2.4 70-75% Lauric Acid

1.2.5 Other Lauric Acid (92%, 85%, etc.)

1.3 Lauric Acid Segment by Application

1.3.1 Lauric Acid Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Coating

1.3.3 Household Chemicals

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Lauric Acid Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Lauric Acid Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Lauric Acid Market Size

1.4.1 Global Lauric Acid Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Lauric Acid Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Lauric Acid Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lauric Acid Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Lauric Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Lauric Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Lauric Acid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Lauric Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Lauric Acid Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Lauric Acid Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lauric Acid Business

7.1 Wilmar

7.1.1 Wilmar Lauric Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Lauric Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Wilmar Lauric Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 KLK OLEO

7.2.1 KLK OLEO Lauric Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Lauric Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 KLK OLEO Lauric Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 IOI Oleochemicals

7.3.1 IOI Oleochemicals Lauric Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Lauric Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 IOI Oleochemicals Lauric Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Musim Mas

7.4.1 Musim Mas Lauric Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Lauric Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Musim Mas Lauric Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Oleon

7.5.1 Oleon Lauric Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Lauric Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Oleon Lauric Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 KAO

7.6.1 KAO Lauric Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Lauric Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 KAO Lauric Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Permata Hijau

7.7.1 Permata Hijau Lauric Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Lauric Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Permata Hijau Lauric Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Pacific Oleochemicals

7.8.1 Pacific Oleochemicals Lauric Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Lauric Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Pacific Oleochemicals Lauric Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 PT.Cisadane Raya

7.9.1 PT.Cisadane Raya Lauric Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Lauric Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 PT.Cisadane Raya Lauric Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Emery

7.10.1 Emery Lauric Acid Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Lauric Acid Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Emery Lauric Acid Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 PT.SUMI ASIH

7.12 Bakrie Group

7.13 SOCI

7.14 Godrej Industries

7.15 AAK AB

7.16 VVF

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3733879

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)