Low Noise Amplifier Market – Evolution of 5G Technology to Open New Opportunities in This Market

An up to date business intelligence publication by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has detected that the shares in the global low noise amplifier (LNA) market are distributed among a large pool of players. And although the evolution of 5G technology and growing commercialization of the Internet of Things (IoT) are poised to open vast new opportunities in the low noise amplifier market, the competitive landscape will remain fragmented.

That being said, the report does identify a few players who are slightly ahead of the curve, such as Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., ON Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Qorvo, Inc., Teledyne Microwave Solutions, L3 Narda-MITEQ, Microsemi Corporation, and Qotana Technologies Co. Ltd. The moderate position of strength of these prominent players is a reflection of their constant zest to improve their product portfolio according to future needs across diverse applications.

Global Low Noise Amplifier Market to be worth US$7.9 bn by 2026

As per the projections of the TMR report, the demand in the global low noise amplifier market will increment at a formidable CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2026. The analysts of the report have also estimated the global LNA market to be worth US$US$7,889.2 mn by 2026, considerably more than the market’s evaluated valuation of US$2,994.0 mn in 2017. Going forward, the key companies of the LNA market are expected to cater to their wireless infrastructure customers via III-V technology LNAs and advanced SiGe technology, which is used in LNAs to design for wireless communication, cellular, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications. With a combination of high performance with application specific features, low noise amplifier market players are aspiring to shorten customer’s design cycle.

Based on frequency, the report segments the low noise amplifier market into less than 6GHz, 6GHz to 60GHz, and greater than 60GHz. Material-wise, the market has been bifurcated into silicon, silicon germanium, and gallium arsenide. Application-wise, the market has been categorized into satellite communication systems, test and measurement, Wi-Fi, Networking, Cellular Telephone, and others. The analysts of the report have also evaluated the potential of demand that can be expected out of the industry verticals of medical, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, defense, telecom, and others. Geographically, Asia Pacific has been highlighted as the most profitable region, promising to provide for a demand of LNA worth of US$3,621.5 mn by 2026.

Increasing Usage of LTE Technology Driving Demand

The radical manner in which the demand for mobile phones has escalated across the world is the primary driver of the global low noise amplifier market. Smartphones are equipped with high sensitivity system using LNA in the receive path to enhance end user’s experience by maximizing data rate and ensuring good reception quality.