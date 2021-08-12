Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Market: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 138 pages with table and figures in it.

The eighth most abundant element in nature, magnesium constitutes 2.4 percent of Earth’s crust. Because of its strong reactivity, it does not occur in the native state, but rather it is found in a wide variety of compounds in seawater, brines, and rocks. Among the ore minerals, the most common are the carbonates dolomite (a compound of magnesium and calcium carbonates, MgCO3Â·CaCO3) and magnesite (magnesium carbonate, MgCO3). Less common is the hydroxide mineral brucite, Mg(OH)2, and the halide mineral carnallite (a compound of magnesium and potassium chlorides and water, MgCl2Â·KClÂ·6H2O). This report mainly covers magnesite and brucite. It has a silvery-white colour and tarnishes slightly in air.

This report studies the Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Scope of the Report:

The Magnesium raw materials concentration is very high; there are major manufacturers in China. The manufacturers in China have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Magnezit have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to China, Haicheng Megnesite has become as a global leader in the magnesite, Dandong Jinyuan has become as a global leader in the brucite. The China take almost a half of the whole revenue market share.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 510 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GRECIAN MAGNESITE

Calix

Queensland Magnesia Pty. Ltd.

Baymag

Magnesita

Magnezit Group

Ramakrishna Magnesite Mines

Haicheng Magnesite

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group

Liaoning Wancheng Magnesium group

Liaoning BeiHai Industries Group

Houying Group

Xiyang Group

Magnezit Group JSC

Russian Mining Chemical

Garrison Minerals

Premier Magnesia

Dandong Jinyuan

Dandong Xinyang

Dandong C.L.M.

Dandong Yongfeng

Dandong Xinda

Shanxi Tianbao

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Phanerocrystalline magnesite

Cryptocrystalline magnesite

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dead-burned magnesia

Caustic-calcined magnesia

Fused or electrofused magnesia

Others

Highlights of the Global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) , with sales, revenue, and price of Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Magnesium Raw Materials (Magnesite and Brucite) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

