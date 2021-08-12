Menorrhagia Drugs Market 2018 : Analysis and Market Expert Research Report Forecast to 2026

Globally, several individuals suffer from various diseases due to iron deficiency. Women, across the globe, have iron deficiency during their reproductive years due to menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth, and lactation. The most common cause of iron deficiency in women is excessive menstrual bleeding, which is referred to as menorrhagia. Severe blood loss results in chronic anemia and pain among adolescent girls and premenopausal woman. Menorrhagia has significant effect on personal, social, family, and work life of women. Women suffering from menorrhagia find themselves unable to perform day-to-day activities due to massive blood loss and pain. Ongoing research studies suggest that most of menorrhagia cases occur due to bleeding disorders, Von Willebrand disease (VWD) being the most common. Moreover, Von Willebrand disease is common in developed countries such as the U.S. and economies in Western Europe. Around 16% to 37% of women with heavy menstrual bleeding are diagnosed with Von Willebrand disease (VWD) in these regions.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/menorrhagia-drugs-market.html

Abnormal uterine bleeding can also be caused due to structural abnormalities in the reproductive system, anovulation (ovaries do not release oocyte.), hormonal imbalance, dysfunction of ovaries, uterine fibroids, uterine polyps, and adenomyosis, among others. Diagnosis of menorrhagia is primarily done using blood tests, Papanicolaou (Pap) test, endometrial biopsy, ultrasound, sonohysterography, and hysteroscopy. Most common treatments used for menorrhagia include hormonal therapy, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), and antifibrinolytics agents. These treatments act by various mechanism such as hormonal therapy helps regulate menstrual cycle and reduce episodes of excessive bleeding, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) reduce blood loss and provides relief from painful menstrual cramp, and antifibrinolytics agents help reduce blood loss. In 2009, the levonorgestrel intrauterine system, a hormone-releasing drug, was approved by FDA to treat heavy menstrual bleeding in women.

Increase in technological innovation and rise in expenditure on health care is projected to drive the menorrhagia drugs market during the forecast period. Apart from this, increase in public awareness, and increase in the number of technologically advanced treatment facilities are projected to drive this market. However, severe side effects of hormone drugs such as ethinylestradiol and progesterone cause darkening of facial skin, abnormal hair growth, and breast tenderness could restrain the menorrhagia drugs market.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43562

The global menorrhagia drugs market can be categorized based on drugs type, route of administration, distribution channels, and region. In terms of drug type, the global menorrhagia drugs market can be segmented into nonhormonal agents and hormonal agents. The nonhormonal agents segment is bifurcated into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) and antifibrinolytic. The hormonal agents segment is segregated into Norethisterone, ethinylestradiol, long-acting progestogens. Based on route of administration the global menorrhagia drugs market can be bifurcated into oral and intravenous. The oral route is a preferred route of administration due to ease of administration. In terms of distribution channel, the global market can be segmented into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global menorrhagia drugs market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to account for large share of the global menorrhagia drugs market due to high prevalence of Von Willebrand disease among people in the region. Moreover, increase in public awareness about new treatment options and technological advancement in treatment facilities are projected to further drive the market in these regions. However, high cost of branded drugs could restrain market in under developed countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=43562

Major players operating in the global menorrhagia drugs market include Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Beximco pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zydus Cadila, Novartis AG, Apricus biosciences Inc., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Cipla Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Novo Nordisk A/S and others.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com