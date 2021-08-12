Mild to Moderate Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease often localized to the flexural surfaces of the body and usually begins in childhood. This skin disease affects a large percentage of the world’s population. Atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema, is characterized by dry skin, itching, redness, swelling, vesicle formation, cracking, weeping, crusting, and scaling. Atopic dermatitis is a long-term skin disease, which is classified into different types depending on the skin condition such as allergic contact eczema, contact eczema, dyshidrotic eczema, neurodermatitis, nummular eczema, seborrheic eczema, and stasis dermatitis. Multiple factors responsible for atopic dermatitis include seasonal allergies, low humidity, cold weather, and exposure to harsh soaps and detergents. The medication treatment of the skin disease depends on the pattern, duration, and severity of the skin lesions. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the atopic dermatitis that emerges in adults is often different and more severe than infants and children. Except drug therapy, atopic dermatitis is treated with ultraviolet light therapy. The ultraviolet light therapy are of two types, which are ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B. According to Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., atopic dermatitis is estimated to affect about 15% to 20% of children in developed countries. The disease often becomes milder with age.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mild-to-moderate-atopic-dermatitis-treatment-market.html

Factors such as new product launch, large patient population, and rapid growth in population are projected to drive the global mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis treatment market. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the global human population is growing at a rate of 1.1%. Large pipeline products and climatic change are factors which are estimated to fuel the growth of the market globally during the forecast period. On the other hand, generic competition and stringent regulations for product approvals are the factors which are projected to hinder the market growth in the near future.

The global mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis treatment market has been segmented by treatment type, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of treatment type, the market is classified into drug treatment and radiation treatment. Drug treatment is further sub-segmented into emollients, antihistamines, antibiotics, corticosteroids, and calcineurin inhibitors. Topical corticosteroids are the standard treatment for most patients with atopic dermatitis for more than 60 years. Calcineurin inhibitors are used as second line treatment drug for atopic dermatitis. In terms of route of administration, the market is classified into topical and oral. Oral medications are offered to patients with severe or treatment-resistant eczema. In terms of distribution channel, the market is classified into hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20564

Geographically, the mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis treatment market is distributed over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Globally, North America dominates the market owing to new product innovations, lifestyle changes, and early treatment adoption, which in turn are likely to drive the growth of the market. A large proportion of the U.S. population has symptoms of eczema. According to the National Eczema Association in the U.S., 31.6 million people are living with eczema, and the prevalence rate of childhood eczema is 10.7%. Europe is the second leading market for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis treatment due to large research and development activities. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a higher rate owing to rapid population growth, large target patient pool, changing lifestyle, adoption of western lifestyle, and growth in research and development. These factor are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=20564

The major players operating in this market include Astellas Pharma Inc., Sanofi S.A., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Meda Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com