Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Cosmetics are substances or products used to enhance or alter the appearance of the face or fragrance and texture of the body. Many cosmetics are designed for use of applying to the face, hair, and body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds; some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil), and some being synthetics or artificial.[1] Common cosmetics include lipstick, mascara, eye shadow, foundation, skin cleansers and body lotions, shampoo and conditioner, hairstyling products (gel, hair spray, etc.), perfume and cologne. Cosmetics applied to the face to enhance its appearance are often called make-up or makeup.

Increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly personal care products has prompted companies such as Garnier, Henkel, and Amore Pacific to enter into the natural and organic personal care products market and develop new and advanced products. Manufacturers are continuously launching organic personal care products with clinical backing in order to expand their customer base. Rising number of innovative personal care products with antioxidant properties, including those with herbal extracts are expected to fuel the demand for natural and organic personal care products over the forecast period.

The global Natural and Organic Cosmetics market is valued at 11500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 23600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural and Organic Cosmetics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural and Organic Cosmetics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.

L’OrÃ©al SA

Weleda AG

Burt’s Bees

Arbonne International, LLC

KORRES S.A. – Natural Products

Avon Products, Inc.

Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

Coty Inc.

AVEENO

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Cosmetics

Organic Cosmetics

Segment by Application

Man

Woman

