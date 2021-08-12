Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market : Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive the Market and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common types of cancer among women. It is a cancer that starts in the ovaries. Ovary is a female reproductive organ in which eggs or ova are developed. The female reproductive system comprises two ovaries: one on either side of the uterus. Ovaries produce hormones including progesterone and estrogen. Ovaries also produce ova (eggs). Ovarian cancer is only detectable after it spreads to the abdomen and pelvis. At this stage, the ovarian cancer is more fatal and challenging to treat. It can be treated more effectively in the initial stage when it is limited to the ovarian cells.

Chemotherapy and surgery are normally used in the treatment of ovarian cancer. In the initial stage, ovarian cancer infrequently causes various symptoms; however, in advanced stage of ovarian cancer, symptoms may nonspecific which are sometimes difficult to diagnose common benign conditions. There are several signs and symptoms for ovarian cancer including repeated need to urinate, variations in bowel habits such as constipation, uneasiness in the pelvis part, weight loss, rapidly feeling full when eating, and abdominal swelling or bloating.

Several factors can increase risk of ovarian cancer such as age when menstruation started and ended, estrogen hormone replacement therapy, family history of ovarian cancer, inherited gene mutations, and older age. Ovarian cancer is of three types based on the cells where cancer begins. These include epithelial tumor, stromal tumor, and germ cell tumor. According to research, around 90% of ovarian cancer is epithelial tumor and around 7% is stromal tumor. Germ cell tumor type ovarian cancer is rare and development of cancer starts from egg production cells.

Rise in incidence rate of ovarian cancer and increase in health awareness drive the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market. Moreover, increased government funding, surge in health care expenditure, and rise in aged women population propel the global market. However, lack of awareness about ovarian cancer and lack of accurate diagnosis are the major restraints of the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market.

The global ovarian cancer diagnostics market can be segmented based on cancer type, test type, end-user, and region. In terms of cancer type, the global market can be classified into epithelial tumor, germ cell tumor, and stromal tumor. Based on test type, the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market can be categorized into CA 125, HER 2, BRCA, CEA, ER & PR, KRAS mutation, and others. In terms of end-user, the global market can be divided into cancer research institutes, independent diagnostic laboratories, hospital associated labs, and others.

The global ovarian cancer diagnostics market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market due to availability of advanced diagnostic technology. Awareness among the people about the disease is also one of the major factors boosting the market in this region. The ovarian cancer diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to rise in prevalence of ovarian cancer. Lack of awareness about the disease and unavailability of advanced diagnostic procedures and treatment in underdeveloped countries such as Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, Turkey, and Iraq are likely to propel the ovarian cancer diagnostics market in Middle East & Africa.

Major players operating in the global ovarian cancer diagnostics market include Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

