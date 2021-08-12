Proteasome Inhibitors Market to Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During 2017 – 2025

Proteasome is a process of protein degradation inside the cell that can digest various protein into amino acids and short polypeptides. Proteasome are made up of protein and they require ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) to work, proteasome have the opening at both side of ends so that the protein are allows to attached for protein to degrade. Around 30,000 proteasomes are present in a human cell. The digestion of proteins remove excess enzymes and contribute amino acids for new protein synthesis. Proteasome inhibitors block the movement of proteasome and the cellular complex that break down the proteins. Protein inhibitors effect the degradation of pro-apoptotic factors such as p53 protein. Proteasome inhibitors are used to develop as a research tools and to treat cancers. Companies and research institutes are developing novel products to treat cancer by using proteasome inhibitors. Proteasome inhibitor products such as ixazomib (Ninlaro), Velcade (Velcade). Proteasome inhibitors used to study ubiquitin-proteasome pathway in cell process, proteasome are also used in clinical studies and trials for treatment of multiple cancers and stroke.

Proteasome Inhibitors Market: Drivers & Restraints

The market of proteasome inhibitors is expected to be driven by increase in prevalence and incidence of cancers globally. The market of myeloma drugs are the target market as the cancer cell have higher number of proteasome activity.

In addition to that, research on proteasome inhibitors carried out by industry and research institutes driving the growth of the market. The contribution of research tools for the proteasome inhibitors market is exploring the various segment of health related issues such as multiple myeloma. For instance, Johnson & Johnson launched a product darzalex in 2015 and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited launched Ninlaro in November 2015.

Proteasome Inhibitors Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on drugs: Bortezomib Carfilzomib Ixazomib



Segmentation based by Indication/Medical condition: Lymphoma Mantle Cell Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma



Segmentation based on end users: Hospital Clinics Oncology centres



By Geography North America Europe Latin America Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Proteasome inhibitors has a huge market potential as they can treat various types of cancers. As the multiple myeloma (MM) case of cancer formed by malignant plasma cells is increasing in tremendous way, the ratio of new cases is 6.5 per 100,000 men and women per year.

As a geography conditions the proteasome is segmented into: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America is growing market as they have spending 28.4% in 2016 for research. In 2016 approx. 1,685,210 new cases of cancer will diagnosed in US.

Some players in proteasome inhibitors market are Johnson & Johnson’s, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc, MimiVAx LLC, TG Therapeutics Inc.