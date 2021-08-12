Psoriasis Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to Reflect Steadfast Expansion During 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Psoriasis Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024 – Increasing Prevalence, Advent of Novel Biologics and Pipeline Drugs to Drive the Market” to its huge collection of research reports.

Psoriasis is a common, chronic inflammatory skin condition affecting around 2-3% of the world’s population. While the main cause of psoriasis remains uncertain, immunologic, genetic, and environmental factors appear to play a role. Common symptoms of psoriasis include inflammation, swelling, and patches of red, itchy, flaky skin called skin lesions.

The most common sites of involvement are the scalp, elbows and knees, followed by nails, hands, feet and trunk. It is estimated that up to 30% of people with psoriasis eventually develop psoriatic arthritis. Psoriasis is a serious skin condition that has a significant negative impact on patients’ quality of life, interfering in many aspects of professional and social life.

Men and women are equally likely to get it, and the onset of psoriasis can occur at any age. However, the age of onset frequency proved to be bimodal – the first before 40 years of age and the second between 50 and 60 years of age. The extent and severity of the disease varies greatly between patients and often varies within individuals over the course of time.

There are different types of psoriasis, the most common being plaque psoriasis. Around 125 million people worldwide have psoriasis, of which 80% have plaque psoriasis. The current marketed drug landscape in psoriasis includes topical agents, systemic therapies (such as acitretin, cyclosporine and methotrexate) and biologic therapies. In recent years, the discovery of new immunological factors and better understanding of psoriasis have fundamentally changed the treatment of psoriasis and created new biological drugs against specific immunological elements that cause psoriasis.

Both IL-17 and IL-23 are promising targets in the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The biologic drugs targeting these cytokines and their receptors have proven to be effective and safe in clinical trials and have offered greater efficacy than pre-existing biologics, making them an attractive option for use prior to other biologics.

Therefore, during the forecast period, the dominance of TNF-? inhibitors (adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept) and interleukin (IL)-12/23 inhibitor ustekinumab will be challenged by the highly effective IL-17 and IL-23 inhibitor therapies. The late-stage psoriasis pipeline is composed of promising targeted therapies that have potential to achieve approval and launch during the forecast period.

These include Sun Pharma’s tildrakizumab, AbbVie’s risankizumab, Welichem Biotech’s Tapinarof, and UCB’s bimekizumab and certolizumab pegol. These new drugs will supplement current market leaders and offer broader therapeutic options.

The Asia-Pacific psoriasis market will be valued at $1,997.3m in 2024, growing from $933.1m in 2017, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.

The psoriasis pipeline contains a range of molecule types and molecular targets, including those that are well established in psoriasis and novel target therapies.

Late-stage pipeline therapies with a strong clinical record have the potential to enter the market over the forecast period.

Various drivers and barriers will influence the market over the forecast period.

