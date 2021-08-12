Racing Drone Market: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2024

Drone racing is a sport where drone pilots strive to build extremely fast and agile multi-rotors (otherwise known as drones) to fly around a set course as fast as possible. Almost all drone races today are done using FPV (First Person View) systems.FPV is a type of drone flying where pilots use cameras to fly drones as if they were sitting in the cockpit. Some pilots fly using FPV monitors, where as others use specialized FPV goggles to give them a more immersive experience

Table Of Content

Part 1 Market Overview

Part 2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

Part 3 Racing Drone Market by Type

Part 4 Major Companies List

Part 5 Market Competition

Part 6 Demand by End Market

Part 7 Region Operation

Part 8 Marketing & Price

Part 9 Research Conclusion Table Upstream Segment of Racing Drone

The global Racing Drone market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Racing Drone by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

An exclusive report aims to represent the analysis of Global Racing Drone Market by Type, by Application, and by Region. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Racing Drone Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market strategies for various companies.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

DJI

Hubsan

Parrot

3D Robotics

SkyTech

Yuneec

Eachine

ImmersionRC

Lumenier

RotorXracing

GoPro

Storm

Gemo Copter

TBS

Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

ARF

RTF

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Rotorcross

Drag Race

Time-Trial

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

