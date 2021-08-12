ROLLING LUGGAGE BAG MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
The global Rolling Luggage Bag market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rolling Luggage Bag market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Rolling Luggage Bag in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Rolling Luggage Bag in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Rolling Luggage Bag market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Rolling Luggage Bag market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
American Tourister
Delsey
RIMOWA
LouisVuitton
Samsonite
Antler
Hermes
HideoWakamatsu
Tumi
ACE
MUJI
Market size by Product
Leather Type
Cloth Type
PVC/Plastic Type
Market size by End User
Specialist Retailers
Factory Outlets
Internet Sales
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rolling Luggage Bag Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Leather Type
1.4.3 Cloth Type
1.4.4 PVC/Plastic Type
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Rolling Luggage Bag Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Specialist Retailers
1.5.3 Factory Outlets
1.5.4 Internet Sales
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 American Tourister
11.1.1 American Tourister Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 American Tourister Rolling Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 American Tourister Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered
11.1.5 American Tourister Recent Development
11.2 Delsey
11.2.1 Delsey Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Delsey Rolling Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Delsey Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered
11.2.5 Delsey Recent Development
11.3 RIMOWA
11.3.1 RIMOWA Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 RIMOWA Rolling Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 RIMOWA Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered
11.3.5 RIMOWA Recent Development
11.4 LouisVuitton
11.4.1 LouisVuitton Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 LouisVuitton Rolling Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 LouisVuitton Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered
11.4.5 LouisVuitton Recent Development
11.5 Samsonite
11.5.1 Samsonite Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Samsonite Rolling Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Samsonite Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered
11.5.5 Samsonite Recent Development
11.6 Antler
11.6.1 Antler Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Antler Rolling Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Antler Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered
11.6.5 Antler Recent Development
11.7 Hermes
11.7.1 Hermes Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Hermes Rolling Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Hermes Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered
11.7.5 Hermes Recent Development
11.8 HideoWakamatsu
11.8.1 HideoWakamatsu Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 HideoWakamatsu Rolling Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 HideoWakamatsu Rolling Luggage Bag Products Offered
11.8.5 HideoWakamatsu Recent Development
Continued…..
