Silk Waste Market Segments and Supply Demand 2026

At the time of production of silk, a large portion of cocoon silk is generated, which is not suitable for reeling. It is not the finest-grade silk that can be used for silk fabrics. At the time of manufacture of silk, a considerable amount of raw material is wasted during various processes and machining. This cannot be waste if it is carefully collected and used in the manufacture of other products differing from high-priced fabrics. Silk waste includes several types of silk, which are unwind-able. They are not considered pure silk, but they are not throw-able even. Since silk is costly, its byproducts and wastes are also productive. They can be employed to add value to the silk fiber.

Silk Waste Market: Drivers & Restraints

The silk waste market is driven by increase in the demand for affordable and inexpensive silk in the textile industry. New and emerging trends in the fashion industry is also one of the major factors driving the demand for silk waste. Entering the silk waste market requires low investment and also, machines and equipment required are not too complicated. However, a major factor restraining the silk waste market is its highly labor-intensive nature.

Silk Waste Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the silk waste market has been segmented into raw waste, short-fiber waste, long-fiber waste, colored waste, and uncolored waste. Raw waste is the waste from cocoons, which needs to be treated differently from silk shoddy. Long-fiber waste is treated differently than short-fiber waste. Also, colored waste undergoes a process which is different from that in case of uncolored waste. The first step in the manufacture of silk waste is classification of materials into different varieties depending on silk content.

Based on manufacturing process, the silk waste market has been segregated into de-gumming, dressing or combing, preparation operations (spreading, drafting, drawing, roving, and twisting), spinning, and finishing. De-gumming is the process of treating raw silk wastes to prepare fibers through the mechanical process by removing the gum or sericin. De-gummed waste is processed in a machine that transforms the material from a tangled mass of fiber into a ribbon with more parallel filaments of silk. Preparation operations include spreading of combines of silver and the ribbon until they become of even size. The material is set to the rear set of rollers and it is carried to the front set during the drafting process. Drawing is the process of preparatory operations in the series in which silk is drawn like ribbon through six different drawing machines. Roving is the process in which bundles of fibers are drawn through extension process. Twisting is the process of drafting of materials to make them finer. In this process, a small number of fibers are in cross-section and the rest are in parallel.

Key end-user industries of silk waste are textile, cosmetics, and medicines. Silk waste is largely used in the textile industry. Silk cloth witnesses high demand in the textile industry. Silk wastes are also applied in cosmetics, due to high demand for use in beauty creams, lotions, and other beauty products. Silk waste is used in medicines for reducing cholesterol and blood pressure.

Key players operating in the global silk waste market are Eastern Silk Industries Ltd., Shandong Hirun Investment Group Co., Ltd., Sichuan Flourish Silk Co., Ltd., Sundaram Mills, Eco Tasar Silk Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Silk Group Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Shanglu Silk Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Huajia Group.