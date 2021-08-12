Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Software Geographic Information Systems Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Press Release

This report focuses on the global Software Geographic Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Geographic Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Software Geographic Information Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study
Pasco Corporation
Ubisense Group
Beijing SuperMap Software
Hexagon
Schneider Electric
Environmental Systems Research Institute
Bentley Systems
Autodesk
Pitney Bowes
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Desktop
Mobile
Cloud-based
Other

Market segment by Application, split into
Disaster Management
Land Information
Map Viewing
Infrastructure Management
Business Information
Mineral Exploration
Military & Defence
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software Geographic Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software Geographic Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Software Geographic Information Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Desktop
1.4.3 Mobile
1.4.4 Cloud-based
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Software Geographic Information Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Disaster Management
1.5.3 Land Information
1.5.4 Map Viewing
1.5.5 Infrastructure Management
1.5.6 Business Information
1.5.7 Mineral Exploration
1.5.8 Military & Defence
1.5.9 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Software Geographic Information Systems Market Size
2.2 Software Geographic Information Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Software Geographic Information Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Software Geographic Information Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Pasco Corporation
12.1.1 Pasco Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Software Geographic Information Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Pasco Corporation Revenue in Software Geographic Information Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Pasco Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Ubisense Group
12.2.1 Ubisense Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Software Geographic Information Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Ubisense Group Revenue in Software Geographic Information Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Ubisense Group Recent Development
12.3 Beijing SuperMap Software
12.3.1 Beijing SuperMap Software Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Software Geographic Information Systems Introduction
12.3.4 Beijing SuperMap Software Revenue in Software Geographic Information Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Beijing SuperMap Software Recent Development
12.4 Hexagon
12.4.1 Hexagon Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Software Geographic Information Systems Introduction
12.4.4 Hexagon Revenue in Software Geographic Information Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Hexagon Recent Development
12.5 Schneider Electric
12.5.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Software Geographic Information Systems Introduction
12.5.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Software Geographic Information Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

 

