Software Geographic Information Systems Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Software Geographic Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Geographic Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Software Geographic Information Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Pasco Corporation

Ubisense Group

Beijing SuperMap Software

Hexagon

Schneider Electric

Environmental Systems Research Institute

Bentley Systems

Autodesk

Pitney Bowes

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Desktop

Mobile

Cloud-based

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Disaster Management

Land Information

Map Viewing

Infrastructure Management

Business Information

Mineral Exploration

Military & Defence

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software Geographic Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software Geographic Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Software Geographic Information Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Desktop

1.4.3 Mobile

1.4.4 Cloud-based

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Software Geographic Information Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Disaster Management

1.5.3 Land Information

1.5.4 Map Viewing

1.5.5 Infrastructure Management

1.5.6 Business Information

1.5.7 Mineral Exploration

1.5.8 Military & Defence

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Software Geographic Information Systems Market Size

2.2 Software Geographic Information Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Software Geographic Information Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Software Geographic Information Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Pasco Corporation

12.1.1 Pasco Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Software Geographic Information Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Pasco Corporation Revenue in Software Geographic Information Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Pasco Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Ubisense Group

12.2.1 Ubisense Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Software Geographic Information Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Ubisense Group Revenue in Software Geographic Information Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Ubisense Group Recent Development

12.3 Beijing SuperMap Software

12.3.1 Beijing SuperMap Software Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Software Geographic Information Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Beijing SuperMap Software Revenue in Software Geographic Information Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Beijing SuperMap Software Recent Development

12.4 Hexagon

12.4.1 Hexagon Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Software Geographic Information Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Hexagon Revenue in Software Geographic Information Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Hexagon Recent Development

12.5 Schneider Electric

12.5.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Software Geographic Information Systems Introduction

12.5.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Software Geographic Information Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

Continued…….

