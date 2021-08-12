Sweetener Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

A sugar substitute is a food additive that provides a sweet taste like that of sugar while containing significantly less food energy. Some sugar substitutes are produced by nature, and others produced synthetically. Those that are not produced by nature are, in general, called artificial sweeteners.

The increasing demand for sugar-free and low-calorie diets will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global sweetener market till 2023. Consequently, the zero-calorie sweetener or low-calorie sweetener is gaining popularity among consumers. These sweeteners regulate sugar levels in the human body. Diabetic patients prefer low-calorie sweeteners like saccharin, aspartame, sucralose, and more.

The demand for artificial sweeteners and natural sweeteners is high in the APAC region. Countries such as China, Indonesia, and India contribute the majority of shares towards the sweetener market in the region. In addition, the region is witnessing an increasing adoption of healthy sweeteners due to the rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and heart issues. Low-calorie sweeteners such as diet soda are becoming popular picks among consumers. Consequently, the sugar & sweetener market will continue to grow in APAC in the forthcoming years.

The global Sweetener market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sweetener volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sweetener market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Ingredion

Roquette

Tate & Lyle

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Sweetener

Artificial Sweetener

Segment by Application

Soda

Sweetened Yogurt

Frozen Foods

Canned Fruits

Bread

Granola Bars

Others

