Tachycardia Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2024

Tachycardia refers to rapid abnormal heartbeat that exceeds the normal heartbeat range and the irregular heart rhythm is usually more than 100 beats per minute. Due to higher-than-normal heartbeat, there is an increase in the need for oxygen by the heart muscle and the heart is not able to pump oxygenated blood to the body efficiently. Reaction to certain medications, heart abnormalities, coronary artery diseases, heart muscle diseases, hypertension, and hyperthyroidism are few of the causes of tachycardia. Various symptoms related to tachycardia are breathlessness, dizziness, heart palpitations, fainting, weakness, and chest pain.

The major factors, which will drive the growth of the Tachycardia Market are increase in the prevalence of various heart diseases (i.e., atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter); growth in the prevalence of atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter can be linked to the rapidly increasing aging population, sedentary lifestyle and related risk factors such as lung diseases and hypertension. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s prediction, 12 million people will be affected with atrial fibrillation by 2050 worldwide. On the other hand, a few adverse effects of therapeutic drugs such as bleeding risk and toxicity in the brain would most likely impede the growth of the tachycardia market.

Geographically, North America dominates the tachycardia market followed by Europe. The prime factors that have boosted the growth of this market in these regions are high awareness of the population about cardiovascular diseases coupled with geriatric population, which is rapidly increasing. According to the National Health Service (NHS), the prevalence of atrial fibrillation in the U.K. was estimated to be 1.4 percent in 2011.

Moreover, technological advancement and improvements and increased competition from small market players have further fuelled the growth of the tachycardia market. Asia-Pacific is growing at the fastest rate and is one of the most lucrative regional markets for tachycardia treatments. Advantageous factors which will augment the growth of this market in Asia-Pacific are presence of emerging economies, improvement in healthcare infrastructures, constantly changing lifestyles of people which has accelerated the prevalence of heart diseases and the increasing need of individuals to opt for the most sophisticated treatment options. The co-operative initiatives and allowances offered by domestic governments to the healthcare sector in this region are remarkably high and thereby it will increase the chances of growth of this market in Asia-Pacific.

Some of the major market players operating in the tachycardia market are Medtronic, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Atrium Medical Corporation, Sorin Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. and many others.

