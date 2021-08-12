Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC）Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

In 2017, the global Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries market size was 4851.3 million USD and it is expected to reach 7054.1 million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2017-2025.

Increasing export of Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries from developing regions and growth of the technical Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries market are some of the factors driving the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market. Small to medium sized TIC companies face challenges in terms of receiving accreditation as it requires heavy investment.

The global Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） market is valued at 5090 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6320 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

This report studies the Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Intertek Group

SGS

Bureau Veritas

TUV-SUD

QIMA

Eurofins Scientific

TUV Rheinland

Hohenstein

STC

Testex

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chemical Testing

Performance Testing

Flammability Testing

Packaging Testing

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Apparel Industry

Footwear Industry

Handbags Industry

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC）

1.2 Classification of Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） by Types

1.2.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Chemical Testing

1.2.4 Performance Testing

1.2.5 Flammability Testing

1.2.6 Packaging Testing

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Apparel Industry

1.3.3 Footwear Industry

1.3.4 Handbags Industry

1.4 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Intertek Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Intertek Group Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 SGS

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 SGS Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Bureau Veritas

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Bureau Veritas Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 TUV-SUD

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 TUV-SUD Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 QIMA

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 QIMA Testing, Inspection and Certification（TIC） Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

