Thalassemia Treatment Market Trends, Business outlook, Demands & Analysis 2018

Thalassemia Treatment Market report includes (8 Year Forecast 2018-2026) an intensive analysis of competition by topmost leading manufacturers (Incyte Corporation, Kiadis Pharma, Gamida Cell, and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, bluebird bio, Inc., Acceleron Pharma, Inc., Novartis AG, Celgene Corporation, and Shire plc) that providing data like company profiles, product image and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and call data. The Thalassemia Treatment market report provides a basic outline of the business at the side of definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure. It conjointly includes the estimation of Thalassemia Treatment industry size for value (million US$) and volume (K sqm).

Undersized Overview of Thalassemia Treatment Market: The global thalassemia treatment market is driven by increase in number of altered thalassemia genes across the globe. The global market was valued at US$ 842.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 1,639.6 Mn by 2026. The global market is witnessing high growth owing to increase in blood transfusion and chelation therapy treatments, high number of bone marrow transplants, increase in number of spleen surgeries, and surge in R&D expenditure.

Blood transfusion helps patients suffering from alpha thalassemia or beta thalassemia. The transfusion treatment procedure improves overall operational efficiency. High prevalence and incidence rates of thalassemia and rise in number of stem cell transplantations among the global population have resulted in increase in patient flow to private clinics and hospitals. These factors are projected to drive demand for blood transfusion procedure for thalassemia treatment in the near future. Moreover, advancements in gene therapy such as gene editing, stem cell therapy, and proliferation of new drugs for thalassemia treatment are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global thalassemia treatment market from 2018 to 2026.

The global thalassemia treatment market has been segmented based on treatment type and region. In terms of treatment type, the global market has been categorized into blood transfusion, chelating therapy, bone marrow transplant, and others. The chelation therapy segment accounted for major share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2017. The segment is projected to expand at an exponential growth rate during the forecast period. Blood transfusion offers several advantages over bone marrow transplantation such as low cost of treatment. Hence, blood transfusion is gaining popularity among thalassemia patients.

