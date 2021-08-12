Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2025

Transfection is a process of introducing genetic material such as DNA or RNA into eukaryotic cells to enable the production or expression of proteins using the cell’s own machinery. A double stranded RNA transfection is employed to stop the production of certain proteins by hindering the translation process. The process of transfection enables the study of gene functioning and expression, genetic mutations, and protein functioning. Transfection can be divided into two types: stable and transient. Stable transfection is a process in which the transfected genetic material remains in the genome, during which a marker gene is co-transfected that gives selective advantage to the cell. In transient transfection, the induced gene is transiently expressed and hence is not incorporated into the nuclear genome, which is further diluted or degraded during the course of mitosis.

The transfection reagents and equipment market is driven by increased focus on the development of protein therapeutics, government initiatives to support health care, and increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. In addition, increase in mass production of proteins is projected to propel the market in the near future. Similarly, advances in cell research, target validation and drug discovery, and technological advances such as synthetic genes, whose demand has been growing, are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, a number of patent expiries during the forecast period are expected to fuel the growth of the biosimilars market. Development of biosimilars is highly dependent on the combination of genomic, proteomic, and cytological analysis, which would involve a significant application of transfection procedures. However, risk associated with the process of inserting genetic material into the cell, high cost of the transfecting reagents and equipment, selective effectiveness of transfecting reagents, the cytotoxic effects associated with the process, and the growing applications of home brew reagents are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The transfection reagents and equipment market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be segmented into reagents and equipment. Reagents can be sub-segmented into lipid mediated transfection, DEAE-dextran, calcium phosphate, magnetic beads, activated dendrimers, and cationic polymers. Transfection equipment can sub-segmented into liposome mediated, electroporation, microinjection, laserfection, and adenoviral vectors, and others. The reagents segment is anticipated to record significant growth during the forecast period owing to the ease of the method and cost effectiveness. Based on application, the transfection reagents and equipment market can be segmented into gene expression, biomedical research, protein production, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into research institutes, biotechnology companies, and others.

Geographically, the transfection reagents and equipment market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to be the high revenue generating region, closely followed by Europe. Rising demand for genomics technology and proteomics and increased government spending on health care in these regions contribute to the growth of the market. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Increased outsourcing of clinical trials to countries in Asia, rise in demand for protein therapeutics, and developing health care infrastructure primarily in China and India fuel to the growth of the market. The transfection reagents and equipment market is in a nascent stage in countries in Middle East & Africa.

Leading players in the transfection reagents and equipment market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Promega Corporation, Lonza Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Polyplus-transfection SA, Altogen Biosystems, and GE Healthcare.

