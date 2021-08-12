Upcoming Study Offers Key Insights on How Budesonide Market will Evolve During 2017-2025

Global Budesonide Market: Market Overview

With the change in climate and environment, seasonal asthma has become main cause of respiratory ailments. Budesonide is used to control and prevent symptoms such as wheezing and shortness of breath caused by asthma. Budesonide belongs to a class of drugs named as corticosteroids. It works directly to the lungs to make breathing easier by reducing the irritation and swelling of the airways. Budesonide sold under the brand name pulmicort among others, is a steroid medication. It is available as an inhaler, pill, nasal spray, and rectal. The inhaled form is used in long-term management of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmicort respules is meant only for inhalation by compressed air-driven jet nebulizer. Budesonide is used to avert difficulty while breathing, chest tightness, wheezing and coughing caused by asthma. Budesonide powder for oral inhalation is used in adults and children; 6 years of age and older. Budesonide suspension for oral inhalation is also used in children 12 months to 8 years of age. It comes as powder to inhale by mouth using an inhaler and as a suspension to inhale by mouth using a special jet nebulizer. Budesonide helps to prevent asthma attacks and shortness of breath. Each budesonide inhaler is designed to provide 60 to 120 inhalations, depending on its size. Budesonide is a glucocorticoid used in management of asthma, the treatment of various skin disorder, and allergic rhinitis. Budesonide is provided as a mixture of two epimers (22R and 22S). The extended release oral tablet, marketed as uceris got approved by FDA for the management of ulcerative colitis. The global demand for budesonide is expected substantial growth over the forecast period.

Global Budesonide Market: Dynamics

Global Budesonide is appropriate to the course of medication called corticosteroids. Budesonide, an adrenocortical hormone, was developed by AstraZeneca in the 1990s. It is mainly used for the treatment of non-budesonide glucocorticoid-dependent or glucocorticoid. In June 1997, budesonide aerosol got approved by FDA. In recent years, the increasing rate of air pollution will increase asthma and other breathing problem. It is estimated that, with the steady growth in asthma, demand for budesonide will be boosted. Budesonide is used to treat mild to moderate crohn’s disease. Budesonide is generic name of a prescription drug sold under the brand names entocortec, uceris, pulmicort, pulmicort flexhaler, pulmicort respules, and rhinocort. It’s also one of the drugs found in the inhaler symbicort, used to treat COPD and asthma. Budesonide is expected to grow at significant CAGR in near future.

Global Budesonide Market: Segmentation

The global demand of global budesonide can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and region basis. On the basis of product type budesonide market can be segmented as aerosol, sprays, inhalants, and suspension, pill&rectal forms. On the basis application budesonide market is segmented to hospital, pharmacy, clinic and others. On the basis of region, budesonide market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Global Budesonide Market: Regional Overview

Asia pacific have significant high market share in budesonide market as compared to others owing to increasing population as well as increasing pollution issue in this region especially in the countries such as India and China. China is expected to dominate budesonide market in the near future. The market size of budesonide in Asia Pacific is expected to keep growing in next few years. The North America is expected to Experience significant growth in coming years following Europe. Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to experience stagnant growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Budesonide Market: Key Players

Few market players in global budesonide are Pfizer, Sandoz, Cipla, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Abbott, Lunan Better Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Mylan, Novartis, Skyepharma, AstraZeneca AB, Wellcome Australia Ltd, AstraZeneca plc, AstraZeneca Australia, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, Orion Corporation, Santarus, Synmosa Biopharma Corporation.