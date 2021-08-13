Ambient Lighting Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2017-2025

Currently, ambient lighting is one of the most common type of lighting around the world. It is a light glow just enough to function without causing any harsh glare. In photography and cinematography segment, the ambient light is considered as “natural light” within a room. The use of ambient light can make the room’s lighting as natural and flat as possible. A significant advantage of using ambient light is that it is cheap to render which is useful for mobile applications where perhaps it is desirable to minimize the number of lights. The ambient lights can also be called as mood lights as it allows pupils to dilate slightly which helps in reducing the stress on the body.

Global Ambient Lighting Market: Market Dynamics

The rising number of infrastructural projects worldwide, ongoing technological advancements, increasing consumer preferences for better interior designing are some of the major driving factors for the growth of the market. The increasing awareness about energy-efficient lighting solutions is also driving the market in various regions.

However, the ambient lights are not ideal for working closely with things or to highlight things around the space making it one of the hindering factor for the growth of the market.

Global Ambient Lighting Market: Segmentation

Ambient lighting market can be segmented on the basis of the component, type and region. On the basis of application, the ambient lighting market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of types the ambient lighting market is segmented into recessed lights, surface mount lights, strip fixture lights, down lights, suspended lights, and tracks lights. On the basis of end-users, the ambient lighting market is segmented into residential, hospitality and retail, healthcare, industrial and automotive. On the basis of region, the ambient lighting market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Ambient Lighting Market: Regional Trend

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share regarding revenues, majorly driven by the increasing adoption of infrastructure-building activities in the countries like India, China, and Japan. Various governments in the region are also focusing on implementing stringent regulations and legislations pertaining to energy efficiency, which is further supporting the growth of the ambient lighting market in this region. North America is expected to be the second largest market in terms of revenue in the ambient lighting market over the next coming years.

Global Ambient Lighting Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Ambient lighting market include Phillips Lighting Holding B.V., General Electric Company, OSRAM Licht AG, Cree, Inc., and Acuity Brands, Inc., Bridgelux, Inc., Energy Focus, Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd, TCP International Holdings Ltd. and Thorn Lighting.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Ambient Lighting Market Segments, Global Ambient Lighting Market Dynamics, istorical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016, Global Ambient Lighting Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027, Supply & Demand Value Chain for Ambient Lighting Market, Global Ambient Lighting Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges, Competition & Companies involved in Ambient Lighting Market, Ambient Lighting Market Solutions Technology, Value Chain of Ambient Lighting Market, Global Ambient Lighting Market Drivers and Restraints

