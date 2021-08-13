Ammonium Chloride Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects by 2024

The global ammonium chloride market is growing, due to high demand of nitrogen source in fertilizers and increasing base of end-use industry. Solvay process is the principal manufacturing process of ammonium chloride. In some industrial processes, the process is also intended to minimize the ammonia release.

The increasing usage of ammonium chloride in applications other than fertilizers is anticipated to create ample revenue generation opportunities for the producers of ammonium chloride.

Another key manufacturing processes of ammonium chloride is the reaction of ammonia with hydrochloric acid solution or hydrogen chloride gas. Among the various applications of ammonium chloride, the fertilizer segment held the largest share in the global market in 2015, and it is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Ammonium chloride is an inorganic compound and a white crystalline salt having high solubility in water. It is formed due to the condensation of gases derived from burning of coal, and its natural and mineralogical form is known as Sal ammoniac. Ammonium chloride solutions are mildly acidic.

Some of the key players operating in the global ammonium chloride market include BASF SE, Dallas Group of America Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Debang Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co. Ltd., and Dahua Group.

