Animal Genetics Market Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2018 – 2026

Global Animal Genetics Market: Overview

This report on the global animal genetics market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market value in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global animal genetics market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. The report also provides insights into the key trends of the animal genetics market. Market value in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. The year-on-year growth of the global animal genetics market for each segment is also reflected. Additionally, market-related factors such as increasing consumption of animal protein, rising population along with rapid urbanization, and adoption of new technology to combat animal diseases and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Global Animal Genetics Market: Key Segments

The global animal genetics market has been segmented based on product type and region. In terms of product type, the animal genetics market has been divided into live animals, genetic material, and genetic testing. The live animals segment has been further sub-segmented into bovine, porcine, poultry, canine, piscine, and others. The genetic material segment has been further sub-segmented into semen, embryo, and others.

Global Animal Genetics Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global animal genetics market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the regions have been further segmented into major countries in each of the regions. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC, South Africa, and Mexico.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the animal genetics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Zoetis, Inc., Genus plc, Neogen Corporation, CRV Holding B.V., Groupe Grimaud, Topigs Norsvin, VetGen

Animal Genetics Inc., and Hendrix Genetics BV.

The global animal genetics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Animal Genetics Market, by Product Type

Live Animals

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Canine

Piscine

Genetic Material

Semen

Embryo

Other

Genetic Testing

Global Animal Genetics Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia & New Zealand

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

