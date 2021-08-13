Automated Food Sorting Machines Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
This report focuses on the Automated Food Sorting Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
GREEFA
Key Technology
Sesotec
TOMRA
Aweta
Bühler
Cimbria
Forpak
Meyer
Nikko
Raytec Vision
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Belt Sorter
Freefall Sorter
Gravity Separator
Automated Defect Removal Systems
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Dry Food and Packaged Food Processing
Fruits and Vegetable Processing
Dairy Product Sorting
Fats and Oil Processing
Fish/Sea Food Sorting
Meat Processing
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automated Food Sorting Machines market.
Chapter 1, to describe Automated Food Sorting Machines Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automated Food Sorting Machines, with sales, revenue, and price of Automated Food Sorting Machines, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automated Food Sorting Machines, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Automated Food Sorting Machines Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Belt Sorter
1.2.2 Freefall Sorter
1.2.3 Gravity Separator
1.2.4 Automated Defect Removal Systems
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Dry Food and Packaged Food Processing
1.3.2 Fruits and Vegetable Processing
1.3.3 Dairy Product Sorting
1.3.4 Fats and Oil Processing
1.3.5 Fish/Sea Food Sorting
1.3.6 Meat Processing
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 GREEFA
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Automated Food Sorting Machines Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 GREEFA Automated Food Sorting Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Key Technology
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Automated Food Sorting Machines Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Key Technology Automated Food Sorting Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Sesotec
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Automated Food Sorting Machines Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Sesotec Automated Food Sorting Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 TOMRA
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Automated Food Sorting Machines Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 TOMRA Automated Food Sorting Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Aweta
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Automated Food Sorting Machines Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Aweta Automated Food Sorting Machines Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued….
