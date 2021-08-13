Automatic Gate Opening System Market Report to Share Estimated Growth Rate from 2018 -2026

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global automatic gate opening system market in its latest report titled ‘Automatic Gate Opening System Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026.’ The long-term outlook on the global automatic gate opening system market remains positive with the market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026). Among all segments classified on the basis of the form of gates, the overhead gates segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Global sales of automatic gate opening systems was valued at US$ 2,279.2 Mn by the end of 2017. Europe is estimated to account for a value share of 29.9% in the global automatic gate opening system market by 2018 end and it is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In this report, Persistence Market Research throws light on drivers and restraints likely to impact the market during the forecast period.

A major factor driving the growth of the global automatic gate opening system market, in the present scenario, is the growth in construction activities and increasing infrastructure investments across the globe. Ease of handle and installation of automatic bollards, up gradation of production technology for automatic gates, growing demand for automatic barriers across transportation and residential applications are other factors expected to boost the growth of the market.

The global automatic gate opening system market is also expected to face some challenges. The installation of automatic gates is not particularly easy and owners opt for different styles of gates – automation type gates, gates made of different materials with different ways of opening. Automatic gates, as compared to simple gates, possess complex designs in order to work efficiently and effectively in every manner. On the other hand, automatic gates require significant investments as compared to simple ones, owing to the various electrical, electronic and mechanical parts integrated with former gates. The proper study of the site where the gates need to be installed along with requirement of skilled labours are the prime pricing factors that lead to the high cost of gates.

Segmentation Analysis

The automatic gate opening system market can be segmented on the basis of the form of gates, access control systems and source of power, end user and region.

On the basis of the form of gate, the automatic sliding gates segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of volume over the forecast period

In terms of value, the remote control segment is estimated to account for nearly 21.9% of the global automatic gate opening system market and reach US$ 527.5 Mn by the end of 2017

Regional Market Projections

Europe is a leading market for automatic gate opening systems, accounting for over a 29.6% market share in terms of revenue in the global automatic gate opening system market by the end of 2018. The region’s dominance can be attributed to the significant use of automatic sliding gates and boom barriers across residential, commercial and industrial use. The Asia Pacific Automatic Gate Opening System market is projected to witness significant growth in terms of value in the global automatic gate opening system market over the forecast period, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. This can further be attributed to the growth in China, India, Japan and Australia & New Zealand, among other Asia Pacific countries.

Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the top companies operating in the global automatic gate opening system market such as The Chamberlain Group Inc., Nice S.p.A., CAME BPT UK, TiSO Company, Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd, PILOMAT s.r.l., Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd, RIB srl, FAAC Group, CASIT s.n.c. di C.C.Ramella & C, Ditec Entrematic, and Zhejiang Xianfeng Machinery Co., Ltd., among other regional players.