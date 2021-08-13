Automotive 3D Printing 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Automotive 3D Printing Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Automotive 3D Printing – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

The global automotive 3D printing market identifies the introduction of low-cost entry level 3D printers as one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the market’s growth. The availability of entry-level printers will influence tier-2 and tier-3 plastic parts manufacturers and automotive suppliers to adopt 3D printing technology for manufacturing small parts including dampers and bearings. Moreover, the development of affordable entry-level 3D printing technology will increase the adoption and will subsequently reduce the cost of high-capability 3D printers that are currently being used only for industrial applications, in turn, increasing their adoption.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next few years. Benefits such as the ability to build complex shapes using fewer parts, less material wastage, and the ability to build lightweight products that help in saving fuel costs, is inducing major automotive manufacturers in this region to adopt 3D printing.

The global Automotive 3D Printing market is valued at 910 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive 3D Printing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive 3D Printing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Autodesk, Inc.

EnvisionTEC

Hoganas AB

Optomec, Inc.

Ponoko Limited

Stratasys Ltd.

The ExOne Company

Voxeljet AG

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3863047-global-automotive-3d-printing-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Products

Services

Materials

Segment by Application

Inhouse

Outsourced

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3863047-global-automotive-3d-printing-market-research-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Automotive 3D Printing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive 3D Printing

1.2 Automotive 3D Printing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive 3D Printing Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Products

1.2.3 Services

1.2.4 Materials

1.3 Automotive 3D Printing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive 3D Printing Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Inhouse

1.3.3 Outsourced

1.4 Global Automotive 3D Printing Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automotive 3D Printing Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive 3D Printing Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive 3D Printing Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive 3D Printing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive 3D Printing Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive 3D Printing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automotive 3D Printing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive 3D Printing Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive 3D Printing Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive 3D Printing Business

7.1 3D Systems Corporation

7.1.1 3D Systems Corporation Automotive 3D Printing Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive 3D Printing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3D Systems Corporation Automotive 3D Printing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Arcam AB

7.2.1 Arcam AB Automotive 3D Printing Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive 3D Printing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Arcam AB Automotive 3D Printing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Autodesk, Inc.

7.3.1 Autodesk, Inc. Automotive 3D Printing Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive 3D Printing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Autodesk, Inc. Automotive 3D Printing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 EnvisionTEC

7.4.1 EnvisionTEC Automotive 3D Printing Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive 3D Printing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 EnvisionTEC Automotive 3D Printing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hoganas AB

7.5.1 Hoganas AB Automotive 3D Printing Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive 3D Printing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hoganas AB Automotive 3D Printing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Optomec, Inc.

7.6.1 Optomec, Inc. Automotive 3D Printing Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive 3D Printing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Optomec, Inc. Automotive 3D Printing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Ponoko Limited

7.7.1 Ponoko Limited Automotive 3D Printing Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive 3D Printing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Ponoko Limited Automotive 3D Printing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Stratasys Ltd.

7.8.1 Stratasys Ltd. Automotive 3D Printing Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive 3D Printing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Stratasys Ltd. Automotive 3D Printing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 The ExOne Company

7.9.1 The ExOne Company Automotive 3D Printing Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive 3D Printing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 The ExOne Company Automotive 3D Printing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Voxeljet AG

7.10.1 Voxeljet AG Automotive 3D Printing Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automotive 3D Printing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Voxeljet AG Automotive 3D Printing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3863047

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)