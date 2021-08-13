Blockchain in Healthcare Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2024
Global Blockchain in Healthcar Market
Description
Blockchain is a distributed system recording and storing transaction records. More specifically, blockchain is a shared, immutable record of peer-to-peer transactions built from linked transaction blocks and stored in a digital ledger.
The development in providing efficient health-care services is heavily dependent on advances in the information technology, and particularly in the ability to record and store information easily and economically and share it securely among disparate applications and systems. However, less than 10% of healthcare organizations regularly share medical information with providers outside of their organization.
This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Hashed Health
iSolve
Patientory
FarmaTrust
SimplyVital Health
IBM
Change Healthcare
Microsoft
Optum.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Blockchain
Private Blockchain
Permissioned Blockchain
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
Non-Financial Sector
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Public Blockchain
1.4.3 Private Blockchain
1.4.4 Permissioned Blockchain
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Financial Services
1.5.3 Non-Financial Sector
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Hashed Health
12.1.1 Hashed Health Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Blockchain in Healthcare Introduction
12.1.4 Hashed Health Revenue in Blockchain in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Hashed Health Recent Development
12.2 iSolve
12.2.1 iSolve Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Blockchain in Healthcare Introduction
12.2.4 iSolve Revenue in Blockchain in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 iSolve Recent Development
12.3 Patientory
12.3.1 Patientory Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Blockchain in Healthcare Introduction
12.3.4 Patientory Revenue in Blockchain in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Patientory Recent Development
12.4 FarmaTrust
12.4.1 FarmaTrust Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Blockchain in Healthcare Introduction
12.4.4 FarmaTrust Revenue in Blockchain in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 FarmaTrust Recent Development
12.5 SimplyVital Health
12.5.1 SimplyVital Health Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Blockchain in Healthcare Introduction
12.5.4 SimplyVital Health Revenue in Blockchain in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SimplyVital Health Recent Development
12.6 IBM
12.6.1 IBM Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Blockchain in Healthcare Introduction
12.6.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain in Healthcare Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 IBM Recent Development
