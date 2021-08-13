Blockchain in Healthcare Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global Blockchain in Healthcar Market

Blockchain is a distributed system recording and storing transaction records. More specifically, blockchain is a shared, immutable record of peer-to-peer transactions built from linked transaction blocks and stored in a digital ledger.

The development in providing efficient health-care services is heavily dependent on advances in the information technology, and particularly in the ability to record and store information easily and economically and share it securely among disparate applications and systems. However, less than 10% of healthcare organizations regularly share medical information with providers outside of their organization.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hashed Health

iSolve

Patientory

FarmaTrust

SimplyVital Health

IBM

Change Healthcare

Microsoft

Optum.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Permissioned Blockchain

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Non-Financial Sector

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

