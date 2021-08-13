CCTV Camera Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Global CCTV Camera Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The CCTV Camera Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global CCTV Camera market are surging adoption to avoid international & domestic security threats and rising awareness among the people considering the benefit of installing CCTV cameras. The major restraining factors of global CCTV camera market are high cost associated with cameras and high investments for research and development activities which causing barrier over the coming years. Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera is an electronic device which use of video camera to transmit a signal to a specific place n a limited set of monitors. The primary advantage of CCTV is act as a crime deterrent. Moreover, it also offers various advantages such as monitor scenario and activities, gather or collect evidences, helps in to arrive at right decision, maintain records, provides enhanced security with utmost clarity, ease of operation & control and it also connect with mobile phones to access the live streaming of the recordings.
The regional analysis of Global CCTV Camera Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising number of security threats. Europe is also projected to estimate higher growth rate in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing number of terrorist attacks which boosting the growth of market.
The major market player included in this report are:
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
Bosch Security Systems
CP PLUS International
Sony Corporation
Digital Watchdog
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Model Type:
PTZ Camera
Box Camera
Dome Camera
Bullet Camera
Others
By Technology:
Analog CCTV Systems
Wireless CCTV Systems
IP-based CCTV Systems
Hybrid CCTV Systems
By Application:
Retail
Hospitality
BFSI
Commercial
Residential
Government
Others
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global CCTV Camera Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.1. CCTV Camera Market, by Model Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.2. CCTV Camera Market, by Technology, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.3. CCTV Camera Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.4. CCTV Camera Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. CCTV Camera Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. CCTV Camera Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. CCTV Camera Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Supplier
4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider
4.3.3. Distributors
4.3.4. End-Users
4.4. Key Buying Criteria
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Cost Structure Analysis
4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis
4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis
4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis
4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario
4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. CCTV Camera Market, by Model Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Key Market Players
5.4. CCTV Camera Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. PTZ Camera
5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.2. Box Camera
5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.3. Dome Camera
5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.4. Bullet Camera
5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.5. Others
5.4.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.4.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Continuous…
