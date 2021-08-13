Chrome Ores Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
High-grade high-quality chrome ore is mainly used to smelt special alloys with elements such as cobalt, nickel and tungsten. These special steels and special alloys are indispensable materials for aerospace, aerospace, automotive, shipbuilding, and defense industries for the production of guns, missiles, rockets, and ships. The use of high-grade chrome ore has played a big role in China’s military industry, national defense, and precision instruments.
Common and medium-quality chrome ore is mainly used in the metallurgical industry, and chromite is mainly used to produce ferrochrome and metal chromium. In the chemical industry, it is mainly used to produce sodium dichromate, and then to prepare other chromium compounds for use in industries such as pigments, textiles, electroplating, and leather.
In addition, chrome ore is used in the manufacturing industry, and ferrochrome alloy is used as a steel additive to produce a variety of high-strength, corrosion-resistant, wear-resistant, high-temperature, oxidation-resistant special steels, such as stainless steel, acid-resistant steel, heat-resistant steel, and ball bearing steel. , spring steel, tool steel, etc.
Market concentration is high, with South Africa, Kazakhstan and India as the main export regions.
The global Chrome Ores market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Chrome Ores volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chrome Ores market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Glencore
Zimasco
Assmang
ENRC
International Ferro Metals
Samancore Chrome
Yilmaden Holding
Cliffs Natural Resources Inc
CVK Group Company
KWG Resources Inc
DEV Mining Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Chromite
Chromium-rich Spar
Hard Chrome Spinel
Segment by Application
Metallurgical
Chemical and Foundry
Refractory
Other
