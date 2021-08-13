Clinical Electronic Thermometer Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends Up to 2026

Clinical Electronic Thermometer Market

Clinical electronic thermometers are general instruments that are used for the detection of the body’s temperature as and when required. Thermometers are, in general, clinical instruments of electronic as well as any temperature-sensitive substance. The basic principle of clinical electronic thermometers is a sensor-based thermistor. Advancements have led to the development of self-registering clinical electronic thermometers that provide accurate results. The usage of clinical electronic thermometers is not limited to hospitals or clinics. They are also available to the public at large. Some clinical electronic thermometers are versatile in nature and can be used across a range of age groups. Clinical electronic thermometers with specific adjustments are provided for infants, which have integrated size and safety features.

The new rules implemented by FDA in 2015 to re-classify clinical electronic thermometers to rule from class 2 510(k) exempt to requiring a class 2 510(k) submission have created an uncertainty regarding the growth prospects of the clinical electronic thermometer market. However, the global clinical electronic thermometer market is expected to witness growth in the near future due to expansion in the usage of clinical electronic thermometers and the entry of new product candidates. An encouraging sign can be observed in the market with changing healthcare trends.

Clinical electronic thermometers are mostly consumed by a number of households for checking body temperature. However, the usage of clinical electronic thermometers is low in hospitals due to the availability of other temperature-sensing instruments. The clinical electronic thermometer market is driven by susceptible population that undergoes routine healthcare procedures that involve the usage of clinical electronic thermometers, the availability of different novel types of clinical electronic thermometers, and an increase in the number of people visiting medical facilities for checking their body temperature. However, factors, such as the adoption of other instruments/methods for checking body temperature, are likely to hamper the growth of the clinical electronic thermometer market in the near future. The clinical electronic thermometer market in several undeveloped and low-economic countries faces challenges owing to the usage of substance-based thermometers in these regions. Due to its strong presence and accurate results, the substance thermometer (mercury) still has a large user base.

The global market for clinical electronic thermometers is segmented on basis of product type, end user, and geography:

Clinical Electronic Thermometers Market by Product Type

Oral Thermometers

Ear Thermometers

Rectal Thermometers

Temporal Thermometers

Others

Clinical Electronic Thermometers Market by End User

Hospitals

ASCs

Clinics

Homecare Settings

The global clinical electronic thermometer market is segmented by product type, end user, and geography. Based on the product type, the global clinical electronic thermometer market is segmented into oral thermometers, ear thermometers, rectal thermometers, temporal thermometers, and others. The others segment includes different clinical electronic thermometers that are used in certain operations. The oral thermometer is the most widely used type of clinical electronic thermometer in households mainly for adults. Based on the end user, the clinical electronic thermometer market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, clinics, and home-care settings. Clinical electronic thermometers are available in retail shops, owing to which they are the most widely used in homecare settings. Hospitals is the second most prominent segment of the clinical electronic thermometer market after the homecare segment.

On the basis of regions, the global clinical electronic thermometer market is segmented into six key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the clinical electronic thermometer market owing to the presence of leading manufacturers in the region who are targeting developed markets. Western Europe is the second leading market for clinical electronic thermometers due to the availability of supportive healthcare infrastructure and the need for clinical electronic thermometers in the region.

Some of the major players in clinical electronic thermometer market are AccuQuik, AViTA Corporation, B.Well Swiss AG, Bioland Technology Ltd., Biosynex, Briggs Healthcare, Geratherm Medical AG, Hans Dinslage GmbH, K-jump Health Co. Ltd., L-Tac Medicare Pte Ltd., Medpack Swiss Group, and Vega Technologies Inc.