Cloud-based Video Processing and Delivery Platform Market 2018 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

Cloud-based video processing and delivery platform is a solution which offers standardized capabilities and multiple monetization models to video service providers. These platforms also help to integrate capabilities and models with multi-screen video infrastructure, video on demand, and television. Several cloud-based video processing and delivery platform providers offer solutions capable of being deploying on multiple mobile platforms and over-the-top (OTT) devices. Cloud-based video processing and delivery platforms enable video service providers to deliver personalized video experiences, parental control, lineup management, preference settings, and multilingual selection among other features to their users. Along with these features, cloud-based video processing and delivery platforms provide a wide range of applications such as automated content management system, merchandising, offer management, live stream ingest, transcoding, and multi-digital rights management (DRM) within the same solution. With continuous development in technologies, several companies are offering integrated, advance, optimal quality, scalable, cost effective cloud-based video processing and delivery platforms to their customers. Furthermore, these platforms are often used as video asset management platforms in order to support content ingestion, processing, and efficient delivery of digital content for live streaming and video on demand services.

The rising development and advances in web technology, online streaming, and video content is primarily driving the demand for cloud-based video processing and delivery platforms. The exponentially growing number of smartphone users across the world is anticipated to supplement the growth of the cloud-based video processing and delivery platform market during the forecast period. Moreover, strong presence of video service providers and penetration of video solutions across multiple industries including media and entertainment, travel and tourism, banking, financial services and insurance, and healthcare among others are projected to contribute to the market value of cloud-based video processing and delivery platforms over the medium and long-term period. Rising emphasis of users on optimal quality of video and streaming services is anticipated to boost the demand for cloud-based video processing and delivery platforms in near future. Moreover, significant rise in consumption of online video services and establishment of major players such as Netflix, Hulu and other global and regional video content providers is likely to enhance adoption of cloud-based video processing and delivery platforms across the world. However, stringent policies and regulations associated with digital content in countries such as China, the U.S., Germany and other parts of the world is expected to limit the growth of the cloud-based video processing and delivery platform market. Similarly, limited penetration and adoption of internet services, broadband services, and 3G/4G services is one of the major barriers in large scale adoption of cloud-based video processing and delivery platforms. Considering the significant growth and adoption of cloud-based video processing and delivery platforms, emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the market over the long-term period.

The cloud-based video processing and delivery platform market can be segmented in terms of deployment type, enterprise size, application, end-user, and geography. By deployment type, the cloud-based video processing and delivery platform market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid. Based on enterprise size, the cloud-based video processing and delivery platform market is classified into small and medium enterprises (SME’s) and large enterprises. On the basis of application, the cloud-based video processing and delivery platform market is bifurcated into video upload and ingestion, video transcoding and processing, content distribution, video streaming and delivery, video analytics, video management and others such as video interactivity and engagement. Based on end-user, the cloud-based video processing and delivery platform market is categorized into TV broadcasters, media networks, mobile operators, government, enterprises, education, retail and others such as house of worship.

By geography, the cloud-based video processing and delivery platform market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and MEA. Among these regions, Europe and North America are likely to hold a large market share in the cloud-based video processing and delivery platform market. This is the result of strong penetration and adoption of cloud-based video processing and delivery platforms across end-users. Asia Pacific is projected to experience flourishing growth in the cloud-based video processing and delivery platform market during the forecast period, due to growing developments in online media and entertainment industry.

Some of the major players in the cloud-based video processing and delivery platform market are Amagi, Apriorit Inc., ATEME, BASE Media Cloud Ltd., BlazeClan Technologies, Evertz Imagine Communications Corp., M2A Media Ltd., MediaKind, and SeaChange International.

