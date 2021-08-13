Cloud Digital Video Recorder Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2018-2026

Cloud Digital Video Recorder Market – Overview

In the era of digitization and Internet, traditional television (TV) has changed drastically. Online video is spreading like a wildfire as it is helping consumers to watch what they want thus bypassing usage of television altogether. People no longer tie themselves to their living rooms and specific network schedules to watch their favorite programs. Currently, people want to access their choice of channels anytime and anywhere. This transition is driven by various technological advancements that are taking place globally, including video on demand. Additionally, broadcasters are offering content over the top (OTT) on any IP device. Now the growing expectations among the subscribers for the higher level of flexibility to watch their recorded shows is expected to boost the growth of the cloud digital video recorder market globally.

Earlier, digital video recorder services allowed users to record their favorite TV shows on their local set top boxes (STBs). Users could watch these shows whenever they wanted; however, its viewing was limited to the digital video recorder. Moreover, these limitations would considerably rise with the number of video recordings and the amount of storage available in set top box. This led to the growth in the demand of cloud based digital video recorder. These recorders enabled the service provider to offer digital video recorder services without the need to deploy storage devices to subscribers. Service providers can provide full digital video recording services by moving the entire storage and recording upstream to the public cloud without the need to upgrade the subscriber’s hardware.

Cloud Digital Video Recorder Market – Drivers and Restraints

Rapid increase in the deployment of cloud based digital video recorders, rise in interest to watch content anytime, and surge in demand for multiscreen viewing among consumers are key drivers of the cloud based digital video recorder market. Increase in shift toward cloud-based solutions is further boosting the cloud digital video recorder market. Moreover, cloud based digital video recorder eases the job of service providers to roll out new services without installing new equipment or solution at the customer’s premise. This helps service providers to sell high-end video services which improve customer experience, thereby reducing churn rate. This, in turn, is expected to propel the global digital video recorder market during the forecast period. Other factors that are driving the growth of cloud based digital video recorder market include increase in the number of broadcast channels and rise in penetration of smartphones and smart devices. Various government initiatives promoting digitization of the cable industry is driving the growth of global cloud digital video recorder market.

Cloud Digital Video Recorder Market – Segmentation

The global digital video recorder market can be categorized based of platform, chipset, and region. In terms of platform, the cloud digital video recorder market can be classified into satellites, IPTVs, hybrids, and others. Based on chipset, the global digital video recorder market can be categorized into HVEC, MPEG-4, and others. In terms of region, the global cloud digital video recorder market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and South America.

Cloud Digital Video Recorder Market – Key Players

Major players in the global cloud digital video recorder market include ARRIS Group Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc, Dish Network Corporation, Nokia Networks, Alcatel Lucent, Tivo Corporation, Ericsson, Alphabet Inc., Dell EMC, Xfinity, ABOX 42 GmbH, ADB, Hansun Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Comtrend, and Edgecore Networks. These companies are extensively investing in research & development to incorporate new technologies in their systems and develop new products to increase their market share in the global cloud digital video recorder market. Moreover, there is an emerging trend of mergers & acquisitions within the U.S. based cable companies and stringent copyright laws within European telcos. These have led to more innovative implementation of cloud digital video recorder solutions globally.

