Cogan’s Syndrome Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2026

Cogan’s syndrome (CS) is a rare autoimmune disorder. It is a combination of vertigo, inflammation, and hearing loss. It generally affects the inner ears and eyes. Generally, 10% to 15% of people affected with Cogan’s syndrome experience vessel vasculitis inflammation. A research study in the Orphanet journal indicated that systemic manifestations may occur in more than 70% patients with the syndrome. Proximal aorta inflammation occurs in 10% of patients.

Cogan’s syndrome can affect a person of any age and race. It most frequently occurs in young adults in their late 20s or early 30s. The exact cause of Cogan’s syndrome is unknown. It is quite difficult to say that Cogan’s syndrome is cause by an autoimmune response that is responsible for an attack on the tissues of the eyes and ears. Most common sign and symptomless associated with Cogan’s syndrome are eyes redness, excessive tear production, irritation and pain, photophobia (sensitivity to light), tinnitus (ringing in the ears), sensorineural hearing loss, dizziness, and decreased vision. Ophthalmologists diagnose the swelling of specific tissues of the eyes for Cogan’s syndrome. Others disease such as Meniere disease, syphilis, Epstein-Barr virus, and Lyme disease have similar signs and symptoms. Doctors also recommended blood tests for a specific antibody to diagnose Cogan’s syndrome in some cases.

Health care professionals primarily observe the symptoms associated with Cogan’s syndrome. Based on symptoms, doctors or health care professionals recommended treatment. Corticosteroids or immunosuppressive agents are used as medications for the treatment of Cogan’s syndrome. In some cases, medication is not effective, and the syndrome can progress quickly. In these cases, the syndrome can lead to permanent hearing or vision loss. The percentage of permanent hearing loss is higher compared to that of permanent vision loss.

Major factors driving the Cogan’s Syndrome Market include a rise in the geriatric population and increase in awareness about the disease and treatment.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52677

The Cogan’s syndrome market can be segmented based on treatment, end-user, and region. Based on treatment, the Cogan’s syndrome market can be categorized into medications and surgery. Corticosteroids and immunosuppressive agents are common medications for Cogan’s syndrome. Immunosuppressive agents such as cyclophosphamide, cyclosporine, methotrexate, infliximab, and azathioprine are preferred for treatment. The surgical process is reserved for patients who are unresponsive to medication.

In terms of end-user, the global Cogan’s syndrome market can be segmented into hospitals, specialized clinics, and others. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment held a significant share of the Cogan’s syndrome market in 2017.

Based on region, the global Cogan’s syndrome market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a major share of the market in North America in terms of revenue in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to an increase in the number of patients. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly attractive region of the cogan’s syndrome market in the near future. This is due to the presence of emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan. Furthermore, factors such as better health care infrastructure, economic growth, and rise in the number of insurance payers, expanding and developing private health care sector, and increase in disease awareness among people are expected to propel the market in the region.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=52677

Key players operating in the global Cogan’s syndrome market include Mylan N.V., Sun Pharma Global Inc., Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc., Pfizer Inc., Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Wockhardt Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and AbbVie Inc.