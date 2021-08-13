Cold Plasma Market is projected to reach a market value of by US$ 51,314.6 Mn by 2026 end

The global market for cold plasma is estimated to account for US$ 1,402 Mn by the end of 2018 and increasing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period (2018–2026), is projected to reach a market value of by US$ 51,314.6 Mn by 2026 end.

Moreover, the demand for Sterilization & Disinfection application of cold plasma is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period and is expected to reach a market value of US$ 1,124 Mn. The adhesion segment, in the Cold Plasma Market will witness highest growth rate during the forecast period as it has very important applications in various growing end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, electronics & semiconductors, etc.

Factors influencing the global cold plasma market growth

Food decontamination and food spoilage minimization during food production, food processing and packaging are critical issues that must be addressed to ensure food safety and sustainability. Additionally, the cold plasma technology has given a new direction to the concept of food decontamination under ambient circumstances, which in turn, will propel the market of cold plasma over the forecast period. That apart, cold plasma finds many other applications in other industries. Owing to the growing applications of cold plasma in various industries, such as printing, adhesion, coating and others, the demand for cold plasma is also cumulatively increasing across the globe. Furthermore, certain benefits of cold plasma, such as improved wettability, less chemical consumption and less water consumption, are aiding the growth of the cold plasma market.

Market penetration in untapped markets coupled with market expansion of existing bases has been the pivotal strategy employed by cold plasma manufacturers. Major players involved in the Cold Plasma Market are emphasizing on acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations & expansions to enhance their operational efficiency.

Global Cold Plasma Market Segmentation and Forecast

The global Cold Plasma Market is segmented on the basis of regime, end use sector, application and region. On the basis of regime, the global Cold Plasma Market is segmented into Low Pressure and Atmospheric Pressure. On the basis of end use sector, the global Cold Plasma Market is segmented by Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductors, Food Processing & Packaging, Medical, Aerospace, Polymers & Plastics and Others. On the basis of application, the global Cold plasma Market is segmented into Surface Treatment, Sterilization & Disinfection, Coating, Finishing, Adhesion, Wound Healing and Others. Key regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Global Cold Plasma Market Analysis, by Region

From a regional perspective, the Cold Plasma Market in Asia Pacific region is projected to witness relatively fast growth rate over the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for more than 28.6% share in the overall market by 2026 end. The market in Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 16.1% in terms of value over the forecast period. The Cold Plasma Market in Middle East and Africa is expected to reach US$ 210 Bn by the end of 2026 while increasing at a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period. Market growth rate in Middle East and Africa region and Latin America is expected to remain moderate as compared to the global average between 2018 and 2026.

Key players dominating the global Cold Plasma Market

Some of the players reported in this study on the global Cold Plasma Market are Linde AG, Nordson Corporation, ADTEC Plasma Technology Co., Ltd., Bovie Medical Corporation, Europlasma NV, Tantec A/S, Henniker Plasma, Vetaphone A/S, Plasmatreat GmbH, Neoplas Tools GmbH and others.