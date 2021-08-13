Content Aware Data Loss Prevention Market to Exhibit Steadfast Expansion During 2017-2025

In the ever-changing world of information technology, the risk of losing important and confidential data of organizations are growing up day by day. To prevent the possible loss of data through theft and cyber-attacks one needs to be aware of its content. Here comes the use of Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention, it is a prevention measure in case of data loss involving the content within it.

Content-Aware DLP is a tool designed to prevent data leaks while the data is transported, in or outside of a network. The technology helps in knowing where the data is stored and how it is going to be used that means it enables the exact control of transfer of the data. Content-Aware DLP reduces the risks of data losses that can affect organization due to image harm, damages, and litigations.

Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market: Drivers and Challenges

Content-Aware DLP Market is on continuous growth due to increase in the security breaches and wide- spread use of cloud services risking the loss of intellectual property and rising thefts. The major driver for Content-Aware DLP Market is a rise in the use of social media leading to advanced information sharing. However, lack of awareness and accountability is delaying the Content-Aware DLP market growth. Steganography in which the data is hidden within the data is one of the major challenges for Content-Aware DLP Market reducing and delaying its growth.

Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market: Segmentation

On the basis of deployment type, the Content-Aware DLP Market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Based on the end users, the Content-Aware DLP Market is segmented into manufacturing, telecommunication and IT, healthcare, aerospace and defense, retail and logistics, government and public utilities and banking, financial services and insurance. On the basis of service, the market is segmented into installation services, managed security services, risk & threat assessment services, education & training and consulting services.

Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in Content-Aware DLP market are Code Green Networks, GTB Technologies, Symantec Corporation, CoSoSys Ltd, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., CA Technologies, Trend Micro Incorporated, Blue Coat systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, and Websense, Inc.

Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market: Regional Outlook

Presently, North America is leading the market due to increase in the adoption of big data and cloud technologies. The market of Content-Aware DLP will witness high growth rate in the regions of Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa due to increase in the security attacks. Moreover, on the basis of geography, the Content-Aware DLP market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market Segments

Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market Drivers and Restraints

