Diamond Jewelry Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2025

Diamond Jewelry Market – 2018

This report studies the global market size of Diamond Jewelry in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Diamond Jewelry in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Diamond Jewelry market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Diamond Jewelry refer to Rings, Necklaces, Earrings, and others with a certain value, made with diamond and precious metals such as silver, platinum.

Diamond Jewelry are mainly classified into the following types: Rings, Necklaces, Earrings, etc. which respectively takes up about 51.97%, 11.69% and 21.12% of the total in 2016 in Global.

North America and Europe are the main consumption regions of Diamond Jewelry in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.

In 2017, the global Diamond Jewelry market size was 86900 million US$ and is forecast to 95800 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Diamond Jewelry market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Diamond Jewelry include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Diamond Jewelry include

Chow Tai Fook

Richemont

Signet Jewellers

Swatch Group

Rajesh Exports

Lao Feng Xiang

Tiffany

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Zocai

Swarovski Corporation

Chow Sang Sang

Luk Fook

Pandora

Damiani

Stuller

Gitanjali Group

GUCCI

Graff Diamond

Damas International

Buccellati

De Beers

Blue Nile

CHANEL

Market Size Split by Type

Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Wedding

Festival

Fashion

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Diamond Jewelry Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rings

1.4.3 Necklaces

1.4.4 Earrings

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Wedding

1.5.3 Festival

1.5.4 Fashion

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Size

2.1.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Diamond Jewelry Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Diamond Jewelry Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Diamond Jewelry Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Diamond Jewelry Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Diamond Jewelry Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Diamond Jewelry Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Diamond Jewelry Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Diamond Jewelry Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Diamond Jewelry Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Diamond Jewelry Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Diamond Jewelry Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Diamond Jewelry Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Value Chain Analysis

13.1.1 Typical Suppliers of Key Diamond Jewelry Raw Material

13.1.2 Diamond Jewelry Customers

13.2 Sales Channels Analysis

13.2.1 Sales Channels Analysis

13.2.2 Distributors

Continued …

