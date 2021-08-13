Digital LUX Meter Market: Emerging Technologies, Competition & Strategies of Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast By 2028

A digital LUX meter is an instrument used for the measurement of the overall intensity of light within the functional area or the amount of luminous flux per unit area.

Certain parameters, such as high investments related to the safety and quality of human health, are driving the digital LUX meter market. The manufacturers of digital LUX meters are focusing on the launch of digital LUX meters with upgraded features, which help precisely determine the quality of incident light. Digital LUX meters are used for checking the quality of light in workplaces such as schools, laboratories and public buildings, which can affect the quality of work as well as the performance of workers & students, and to protect them from damaging their eyesight. Moreover, digital LUX meters are used in photography and video filming to ensure the best picture quality.

Digital LUX meter Market Drivers and Restraints

Rising Concerns for Ensuring Efficiency During Analysis Fuelling Growth of the Market

Rising concerns about the measurement of light and analysis for ensuring safety and efficiency is significantly driving the digital LUX meter market. Increase in the demand for digital LUX meters in the laboratory sector, schools and other related industries for testing the intensity of light over the functional area and the quality of view is a significant and important factor driving the digital LUX meter market. Thus, the wide-ranging application areas of digital LUX meters are increasing the usage of digital LUX meter testing methods, which is ultimately driving the market.

Digital LUX meters are also useful for the rapid analysis of incident light. Moreover, manufacturers need to maintain compliance with the strict regulations that help prevent damage to human health due to light, which is driving the demand for digital LUX meters and contributing to the growth of the market.

Challenges

Inaccuracy witnessed while reading fundamental parameters, such as the distance, area and the orientation of the incident light, are among the key factors hampering the growth of the digital LUX market. Inaccurate parameters can severely impact the readings of digital LUX meters. Digital LUX meters need to be handled by professional experts. Moreover, warm temperature can change the readings of a digital LUX meter. These factors are likely to hamper the growth of the digital LUX meter market.

Digital LUX Meter Market: Segmentation

The digital LUX meter market can be segmented based on end use:

Educational Institutes

Agriculture sector

Research centres

Others

Digital LUX Meter Market: Company Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the digital LUX meter market include EXTECH, Pyle Audio, Mastech Group Limited, Sekonic Corporation, Dr.Meter, Livercopper, Mextech Technologies India Private Limited and HTC Instruments.

Industrialists operating in the digital LUX meter market are concentrating on launching products used for certain applications such as the identification of light intensity. They are also investing on the development of easy-to-use equipment that can be operated by operators with limited technical training.

Digital LUX Meter Market: Regional Overview

In North America, the U.S. and Canada are expected to hold a comparatively high share in the digital LUX meter market in terms of revenue. Germany, France and the U.K. are expected to witness high growth in the global digital LUX meter market owing to the increasing investments by governments for research and development. The digital LUX meter market in Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at a high CAGR due to high investments on various research initiatives undertaken by governments pertaining to the fields of science and related industries.