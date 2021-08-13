Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2017 – 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market. Rise in geriatric population, high prevalence of lung cancer and other respiratory-related disorders, and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are major drivers of the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market.

The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information regarding various segments of the endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities have been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape of the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key player, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market.

Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market: Key Segments

The global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market has been divided into biopsy forceps, cytology brushes, transbronchial aspirational needles, Spray Catheters, biopsy needles, and others. Based on application, the endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market has been classified into cancer diagnosis, infection diagnosis, and others. In terms of end-user, the endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market has been segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period of 2015-2025, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in the respective regions: North America (the U.S., and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market based on various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market are Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Cook Medical, CONMED Corporation, Medi-Globe Corporation, Veran Medical Technologies, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

The global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market is segmented as:

Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market, by Product, 2015–2025

Biopsy Forceps

Cytology Brushes

Biopsy Needles

Transbronchial Aspiration Needles

Spray Catheters

Others

Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market, by Application, 2015–2025

Cancer Diagnosis

Infection Diagnosis

Others

Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market, by End-user, 2015–2025

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Specialty Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Others

Global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market, by Geography, 2015–2025

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

