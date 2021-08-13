Galvanized Steel Wire Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Galvanized Steel Wire Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Galvanized Steel Wire Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Galvanized steel wire refers to any steel wire product that has subjected to a galvanizing process to improve its resistance to corrosion. This process typically involves dipping the finished wire product into a bath of heated zinc compound to form a scratch- and corrosion-resistant coating across the entire surface of the wire. Although this coating is not considered to be a permanent anti-corrosion solution, it does greatly increase the wire’s resistance to rust and thus considerably prolongs its service lifespan. Galvanized steel wire is available in a wide range of gauges and lengths, and is used extensively in the construction industry and in the industrial, do-it-yourself, and agricultural sectors.

USA mainly imports Galvanized Steel wire, the US mainly imports Galvanized Steel Wire from China, China is the largest source of imports for the United States. The suppliers in the USA market include Davis, Artsons, Seal Wire, King Steel Corporation, Hua Yuan, TianZe, Shanxi Broadwire, HF-WIRE, TianYang, and others.

In 2015, the sales of Galvanized Steel wire in the USA market was about 190.3 K MT, and in 2016, the sales of Galvanized Steel wire in the USA market was about 200.6 K MT, the main source of US imports are China , Mexico, India and others.

In 2015, the revenue of Galvanized Steel wire in the USA market was about 124.77 million USD, and in 2016, the revenue of Galvanized Steel wire in the USA market was about 129.79 million USD.

Global Galvanized Steel Wire market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Galvanized Steel Wire.

This report researches the worldwide Galvanized Steel Wire market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Galvanized Steel Wire breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Davis

Artsons

Seal Wire

King Steel Corporation

Hua Yuan

TianZe

Shanxi Broadwire

HF-WIRE

TianYang

Yicheng

Hongli

Antong

Zhida

Yili

Galvanized Steel Wire Breakdown Data by Type

Electro-galvanizing Steel wire

Hot-dip galvanized steel wire

Galvanized Steel Wire Breakdown Data by Application

Power distribution network

Bridge

Other

Galvanized Steel Wire Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Galvanized Steel Wire Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Galvanized Steel Wire Manufacturers

Galvanized Steel Wire Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Galvanized Steel Wire Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Galvanized Steel Wire Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electro-galvanizing Steel wire

1.4.3 Hot-dip galvanized steel wire

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Power distribution network

1.5.3 Bridge

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Galvanized Steel Wire Production

2.1.1 Global Galvanized Steel Wire Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Galvanized Steel Wire Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Galvanized Steel Wire Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Galvanized Steel Wire Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Galvanized Steel Wire Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Galvanized Steel Wire Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Davis

8.1.1 Davis Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Galvanized Steel Wire

8.1.4 Galvanized Steel Wire Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Artsons

8.2.1 Artsons Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Galvanized Steel Wire

8.2.4 Galvanized Steel Wire Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Seal Wire

8.3.1 Seal Wire Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Galvanized Steel Wire

8.3.4 Galvanized Steel Wire Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 King Steel Corporation

8.4.1 King Steel Corporation Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Galvanized Steel Wire

8.4.4 Galvanized Steel Wire Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Hua Yuan

8.5.1 Hua Yuan Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Galvanized Steel Wire

8.5.4 Galvanized Steel Wire Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 TianZe

8.6.1 TianZe Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Galvanized Steel Wire

8.6.4 Galvanized Steel Wire Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Shanxi Broadwire

8.7.1 Shanxi Broadwire Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Galvanized Steel Wire

8.7.4 Galvanized Steel Wire Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 HF-WIRE

8.8.1 HF-WIRE Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Galvanized Steel Wire

8.8.4 Galvanized Steel Wire Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 TianYang

8.9.1 TianYang Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Galvanized Steel Wire

8.9.4 Galvanized Steel Wire Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Yicheng

8.10.1 Yicheng Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Galvanized Steel Wire

8.10.4 Galvanized Steel Wire Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

