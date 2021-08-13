Gene Therapies Market : Business Opportunities In Global Industry 2019

Latest report: “Gene Therapies: A Growing Pipeline and Approval of CAR-T Cell Therapies Reflect Increasing Commercial Appeal, Despite Difficulties Faced by products such as Glybera and Strimvelis” discusses all gene therapies, including not only those which involve genetic modification, but also RNAi, CAR-T cell and aptamer-based therapies.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1555713

In 2017 alone, the marketing approvals of Kymriah, Yescarta and Luxturna added to this growing class of products. However, due to various challenges, progress in developing this technology and achieving commercial uptake over the past few decades has been slow.

In the short term, there is a shortfall in global gene and cell therapy manufacturing capacity, and in the long-term the personalized nature of many gene and cell therapies represents a further challenge that will not be met by the currently used, centralized biopharmaceutical manufacturing model.

Additionally, the very small number of patients in orphan genetic diseases that these therapies are especially well suited for has caused commercial difficulties for drugs such as Glybera and Strimvelis, and the high pricing of these therapies in response to the low patient number presented strong reimbursement difficulties.

However, the pipeline for gene therapies is robust; there are 985 in vivo gene therapies, and a further 354 CAR-T cell therapies currently in pipeline development. Most are at an early stage of development, with 76% at the Discovery or Preclinical stage.

There are also currently 23 gene therapy programs in Phase III development. This CBR report provides a comprehensive view of the clinical, R&D, commercial and competitive landscape of Gene Therapy, and assesses key developments in delivery vector technology, and challenges and advances associated with the production of such vectors.

Scope

Why do gene therapies still occupy only a minimal market share in their respective indications?

What can be learned from the gene therapies that have already reached the market, especially from products that have faced commercial difficulties, such as Glybera and Strimvelis?

What are the prospects of recent approvals such as Luxturna, Kymriah and Strimvelis?

What are the relative advantages and disadvantages of each vector type and which hold the most promise?

What proportion of the overall gene therapy R&D pipeline is occupied by each vector type?

How will the entry of gene therapies into the market change the global manufacturing landscape?

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1555713

Reasons to buy

Understand the current status of the field of therapeutic gene therapies, and the relative clinical and commercial success of currently marketed products.

Assess the pipeline for gene therapies split by therapy area, vector type and intervention type, and stage of development. Additionally, a granular assessment of the pipeline is provided across the four major therapy areas for gene therapy: oncology, central nervous system disorders, ophthalmology, and genetic disorders.

Gain a picture of the current competitive landscape, with a detailed breakdown of companies actively involved in the gene therapy pipeline.

Understand the level of involvement in the landscape on the part of big pharma companies, and the extent to how gene therapies fit into the overall portfolios of companies in this field.

Understand the strategic consolidations landscape in gene therapies across the past decade

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/