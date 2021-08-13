Global Aircraft flight control system Market to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Aircraft flight control system Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Aircraft flight control system Market Size study, by Component (Cockpit Controls, Primary FCC, Secondary FCC, Actuators, Standby Attitude and Air Data Reference Unit), by Type (Commercial fixed wing, military fixed, military UAV, Rotary wing) Technology (Fly by wire, power by wire, hydromechanical system, digital fly by wire), by End User (Linefit, Retrofit), by Platform (Fixed wing, rotary wing) and by Regional Forecasts 2017-2025

Global Aircraft flight control system Market valued approximately USD 10.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.60% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which give growth to the Aircraft flight control system market are increasing aircraft orders as a result of the rise in air passenger traffic across the globe. The growth in passenger traffic is resulting in increased flight hours of aircraft, which is leading to an increase in aircraft demand. Upgradation of old AFCS systems is a key factor driving the demand for aircraft flight control systems from the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) companies.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Cock pit controls



Primary FCC



Secondary FCC



Actuators



Standby attitude



Air data reference unit



By Type:

Commercial fixed wing



Military fixed



Military UAV



Rotary wing



By Technology:

Fly by wire



Power by wire



Hydromechanical system



Digital fly by wire



By End user:

Line fit



Retro fit



By Platform:

Fixed wing



Rotary wing



By Regions:

North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



UK



Germany



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Honeywell international, moog, safran, Rockwell Collins, bae systems, united technologies, parker Hannifin, Saab, Woodward, general atomics. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Aircraft flight control system Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises Venture capitalists Value-Added Resellers (VARs) Third-party knowledge providers Investment bankers Investor



