Global Intrathecal Drug Market Revenue (million USD) Growth Ratio Analysis 2019

Intrathecal administration is a route of administration for drugs via an injection into the spinal canal, or into the subarachnoid space so that it reaches the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and is useful in spinal anaesthesia, chemotherapy, or pain management applications. This route is also used to introduce drugs that fight certain infections, particularly post-neurosurgical. The drug needs to be given this way to avoid being stopped by the blood brain barrier. The same drug given orally must enter the blood stream and may not be able to pass out and into the brain. Drugs given by the intrathecal route often have to be compounded specially by a pharmacist or technician because they cannot contain any preservative or other potentially harmful inactive ingredients that are sometimes found in standard injectable drug preparations.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medtronic

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

West Ward Pharmaceutical

Saol Therapeutics

Piramal Critical Care

Fresenius Kabi

Segment by Type

Baclofen injection

Ziconotide Intrathecal Infusion

Morphine injection

Segment by Application

Adult

Child and Teen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Intrathecal Drug capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Intrathecal Drug manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

