Global Neurodegenerative Diseases Market By Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications 2019

Neurodegenerative diseases are becoming increasingly prevalent due to an aging population, but this diverse therapy area remains largely untreatable with current therapies. Neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by neuronal death within the brain and/or central nervous system (CNS), leading to progressive decline in functional neurological capacities. It has a devastating effect on quality of life and independence, often requiring full-time care during the later disease stages.

Conditions within the therapy area are diverse, and exhibit specific pathophysiologies and etiologies, while affecting people of all ages. This report examines the entire neurodegenerative disease therapy area, with a particular focus on the three most prevalent neurodegenerative disorders: Alzheimers disease (AD), Parkinsons disease (PD) and multiple sclerosis (MS). AD and PD represent the most pressing challenges within the disease cluster, due to rapidly increasing prevalence driven by aging populations. Both AD and PD remain ineffectively treated despite substantial investment into R&D by pharmaceutical companies, due to high clinical trial failure rates. As a result there are no disease-modifying therapies for these two indications, with available treatments able to provide only marginal symptomatic relief. MS, the autoimmune disease of the CNS, contrasts with the rest of this cluster, as it affects a different population demographic, and has a lucrative pharmacological market following breakthrough success in the past decade.

Scope

Unmet need is extremely high in AD and PD, with MS showing continued promise in the development of effective therapies

– What are the most important etiological risk factors and pathophysiological processes implicated in AD, PD and MS?

– What is the current treatment algorithm?

– How effective are current therapies for these indications, and how does this impact prognosis?

The AD pipeline is large and contains a very high proportion of first-in-class product innovation.

– Which molecule types and molecular targets are most prominent across AD, PD and MS?

– What are the connections, in terms of first-in-class innovation, between AD, PD and MS?

– Which first-in-class targets are most promising?

– How does the level of first-in-class innovation change within different target classes?

– How do identified first-in-class molecular targets apply to AD, PD, MS and the wider therapeutic area?

– How does first-in-class target diversity differ by stage of development and molecular target class?

The deals landscape is active and dominated by immunomodulator products

– Which indications attract the highest deal values?

– How has deal activity fluctuated over the past decade?

– Which first-in-class pipeline products have no prior involvement in licensing or co-development deals?

Reasons to buy

– Appreciate the current clinical and commercial landscapes by considering disease symptoms, pathogenesis, etiology, co-morbidities and complications, epidemiology, diagnosis, prognosis and treatment options.

– Identify leading products and key unmet needs within the market.

– Recognize innovative pipeline trends by analyzing therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

– Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class targets. Using proprietary matrix assessments, first-in-class targets in the pipeline have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential. Individual matrix assessments are provided for targets categorized into four major classes: protein misfolding, neuromodulators, immunomodulators and neuroprotectants. The most promising first-in-class targets are reviewed in greater detail.

– Consider first-in-class pipeline products with no prior involvement in licensing and co-development deals, which may represent potential investment opportunities.

